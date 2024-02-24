Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Huge second half fuels Orange comeback in 16-14 win over Notre Dame

For the Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team, the third time was most definitely the charm as they finally grabbed their first big win of the season in their third Top 10 matchup, defeating the No. 2 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 16-14, to improve to 2-2 on the young season.

The win, which was both a crucial ACC and road triumph, was earned in incredibly impressive, come-from-behind fashion with a dominant second half that turned a four-goal halftime deficit into a two-goal win.

The Orange actually jumped out to a nice start, looking improved on offense as they opened the game with a 4-2 advantage a little more than six minutes in. However, the rest of the first half took a turn that looked very familiar as the offense struggled to create shots and the defense got picked apart. Notre Dame closed the first half on an extended 8-2 run to take a 10-6 halftime lead and a feeling that the deficit was simply going to be too much to overcome for ‘Cuse’s offense.

But adjustments were made and a fire was re-lit at halftime, and SU came out swinging in the third quarter and went on a 6-1 run to take a 12-11 lead into the final frame.

The Irish would tie it up to start the fourth, but the Orange quickly scored three straight goals in 70 seconds to take a 15-12 lead with 10 minutes to play that they would ride out for the win.

The second half turnaround was truly a remarkable one given how the first half went down. Offensively, ‘Cuse had more turnovers (10) in the first half than shots (9), while defensively they gave up 10 goals on 19 shots. In the second half, the Orange only turned it over three times and scored 10 goals on 16 shots. Meanwhile, the defense created 10 Irish turnovers and only gave up eight shots and four goals.

That is a complete flipping of the script between halves for the entire team that gave a true glimpse of what they can be capable of if they continue to take these steps in the right direction. They also showed their toughness as they made big plays all over the field in key moments late in the game to help keep ND at bay and preserve the victory.

The offense was led in this game by an intriguing mix of established stars and potential new contributors.

Olivia Adamson (4G, 2A) led the way with six points that included a second-half hat trick. Despite missing almost the entire fourth quarter after picking up her second yellow card, Natalie Smith (4G) had another big performance with four goals of her own. Maddy Baxter (2G) and Emma Tyrrell (2G) each had a pair of goals, while Emma Ward (3A) couldn’t find the back of the net herself but did finish with three assists.

Beyond the usual suspects, a trio of bench players made arguments for increased playing time. Meghan Rode (2G, 1A) made perhaps the strongest statement, finishing with three points as she stepped into the lineup for Savannah Sweitzer, who was on the sideline in street clothes.

Emma Muchnick (1G, 1A) had two big, fourth-quarter points that helped the Orange secure the win. She had a wonderful finish on a free-position in which she scored while falling to the turf after being tripped from behind, a goal that gave ‘Cuse back the lead that they would not relinquish.

Gracie Britton (1G) also added a nice goal on a man-up in the first quarter. And freshman Joely Caramelli (1CT) played a lot in the second half and had one exceptional stick check and ground ball pick-up that led to Meghan Rode’s goal at the end of the third that gave SU their first lead since the first quarter.

Kate Mashewske (10DC) had her breakout game of the season, looking like her old self again with an impressive 10 draw wins against a very strong Notre Dame draw unit. Katie Goodale (3DC), Maddy Baxter (3DC) and Natalie Smith (2DC) all added multiple draws as circle players, helping SU to win the all-important draw battle, 18-15.

The defense had a difficult first half, but shone in the second half as they held the Irish to fewer shots (8) than turnovers (10). Overall, they had 12 caused turnovers, led by Bianca Chevarie’s three and Katie Goodale’s two.

Delaney Sweitzer didn’t have a good statistical game in net with only four saves and a .222 save percentage. However, she did come away with four GBs and three CTs, including a couple important turnovers late to help keep the Irish off the board.

Delaney and the Orange will look to build on their newfound momentum next weekend when they return home on Saturday, March 2 to face the Duke Blue Devils at 12 PM on ACC Network Extra.