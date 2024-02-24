Syracuse men’s basketball: three takeaways from the close win over Notre Dame

The Syracuse Orange held on and got an 88-85 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this afternoon. It should have been a game that was much easier, but what we got was probably the best way to celebrate Jim Boeheim Day and thankfully Elmer Bennett wasn’t around for the Irish today.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Tale of Two Halves

The Orange played their best basketball of the season for the first eighteen minutes of the game. Then, they forgot what got them a 29-point lead as they were sloppy on both ends of the floor. Notre Dame found open space in the second half and after knocking down 3s, they went to a middle screen play over and over for Markus Burton.

On the other end of the floor, Syracuse missed several close shots and that helped the Irish get it into single digits. While the defense will get the blame, had the offense converted as they did in the opening half, the game would have been put away earlier. It’s frustrating that this could have been a big win that could have helped the NET, but for the second game in a row the Orange found a way to close it out.

Defensive intensity

Notre Dame committed 7 turnovers in the first ten minutes of the game. Syracuse defenders were active in the passing lanes and got their hands on the ball when the Irish tried to drive. The Irish shot the ball well all day but it was the turnovers which allowed the Orange to jump out to a big lead and they needed every point down the stretch.

It’s understandable to let up a little bit, but the communication on defense in the second half was lacking. Syracuse failed to react to open shooters with any urgency and they let Notre Dame get into an offensive groove.

Balanced Scoring

All five Syracuse starters were in double-figures this afternoon. Judah Mintz led the way with 21 followed by Chris Bell with 18. Both Maliq Brown and JJ Starling had 14 and Justin Taylor played his best offensive game in a long time with 10 points on 4-4 shooting. Taylor made smart cuts to the rim where Brown was able to feed him. Bell made some big shots, but the Orange need to do a better job getting him more second half looks.

The Orange will host the Virginia Tech Hokies on Tuesday night. Game tips at 7:00 on ESPNU