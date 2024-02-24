Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Notre Dame preview and game thread

The Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team is hitting the road and heading back to the Midwest this weekend when they travel to South Bend, IN for a matchup with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

SU is opening up their ACC gauntlet in one of the most difficult ways possible. Notre Dame is ranked No. 2 in the country after their massive win last Friday over (gulp) Northwestern.

The Orange, who dropped to No. 7 in this week’s ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Poll after their 9-8 OT loss to Maryland, are playing in their third Top 10 matchup in just four games this season.

The game is set for a 12 PM opening draw and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

WJPZ 89.1FM pic.twitter.com/CgFWO1cKbd — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) February 20, 2024

All-time series : 31st meeting; Syracuse leads, 22-8

Last meeting : Syracuse W, 15-7 on March 11, 2023

: Syracuse W, 15-7 on March 11, 2023 Notre Dame last year : 15-6 overall, 6-3 ACC; lost to BC, 20-6, in NCAA Quarterfinals

: 15-6 overall, 6-3 ACC; lost to BC, 20-6, in NCAA Quarterfinals Notre Dame this year: 4-0 overall, 0-0 ACC

Notre Dame is an incredibly veteran team. Almost everyone of their most important players is either a graduate student or a senior, and so far this year they’re playing like they want to make their final season a special one.

The highlight has been their 14-10 win over Northwestern, an incredibly impressive result that vaulted them up near the top of the rankings. Against the Wildcats, they dominated draw controls (20-8) and shots (36-20), and actually caused NW to finish the game with more turnovers than shots (21-20).

They absolutely demolished the other three teams on their schedule by a combined score of 68-12.

The Irish have an exceptional offensive core that their team is built around, led by attacker Jackie Wolak, who leads the team in all three major offensive categories with 13 goals, seven assists and 20 points.

Kasey Choma (9G, 6A, 15P) and Mary Kelly Doherty (8G, 6A, 14P, 14DC) lead their midfield and are the second and third leading scorers. Madison Ahern (11G, 2A, 13P) is a big goal-scoring threat, and Richmond transfer Arden Tierney (5G, 6A, 11P, 10DC) is a tremendous all-around player and addition to this ND team.

Doherty and Tierney join Kelly Denes (29DC), among others, in making up the draw control unit that dominated the Northwestern draw team that dispatched ‘Cuse in the season opener.

Defensively, they’re led by Keelin Schlageter (7P, 9CT) and USC transfer Olivia Dooley (5CT), as well as returning starting goalie Lilly Callahan (5.38 GAA, .483 SV%) in net.