Syracuse men’s basketball: let’s not take Jim Boeheim’s career for granted

Just a few hours from now, the Syracuse Orange community will gather in the JMA Wireless Dome for the Syracuse men’s basketball team’s matchup versus Notre Dame and to celebrate “Coach Jim Boeheim Day.” It’s undoubtedly a can’t-miss event, but not just because we’re celebrating and recognizing a Hall of Fame coach who molded the Orange into a college basketball brand for nearly five decades.

At some point on Saturday, you have to really think for a minute and ask yourself: is there a universe out there where there can ever be another Boeheim-esque career?

It’s hard to fathom comparing any possible candidate out there to someone like Boeheim, whose coaching tenure at his alma mater spanned 47 seasons, nine U.S. presidents and 12 Star Wars films. Nor is it easy to find someone with the laundry list of accolades he currently has.

But it’s a really cut and dry argument: when look at the current state of basketball and more specifically its evolution in the transfer portal and NIL era, the hurdles to jump through to have remotely the same amount of success as Boeheim have only gotten tougher, more common and increasingly hard to deal with.

On-court coaching, recruitment and player relations all still matter now as they did when Boeheim first took over the Orange during 1976-1977 season. The difference now is the outside, external factors that have entered the college basketball fold, which created the current reality where coaches equally serve as general managers as much as they literally coach.

The changes are what they are, and with that comes new possibilities coupled with the current uncertainties of a new system which has taken over college basketball this decade.

Obviously, Boeheim wasn’t necessarily on board with the changes — remember the comments he made during his final season accusing Pitt, Miami and Wake Forest of “buying their teams?”

But change can also be hard, as we’ve noted before around the time Boeheim’s tenure with the team ended in March 2023. It’s also hard to blame him entirely especially because he did so much for the program and for the Syracuse community even if there were some rough times at the end (the Orange combined for a 33-32 overall record and a 19-21 record versus the ACC during his last two seasons).

That brings us back to the question of whether someone can remotely come close to replicating what Boeheim achieved during his decades-long tenure. It’s tough to see a universe where a program in this current environment can make a Final Four 29 years apart, or reach 35 NCAA Tournaments, or finish with just one below-.500 season in 47 years (writer’s note: out of any Power Five school, you’re possible best bets are Michigan State’s Tom Izzo and Gonzaga’s Mark Few).

Why? Because a difficult job just got even more challenging in less than a handful of years. The year-to-year toll feels a lot more draining in the present day compared to previous seasons. Continuity is an never-ending question mark from season to season.

There’s always a possibility for a coach out there to beat out Boeheim’s resume and counting stats. That’s the nature of sports.

But the real impressive trademark that he’ll always be known for is ever-lasting loyalty — a combination of experience (out of all coaches tenured to just one program, Boeheim’s 47 years rank third in NCAA D1 history and second among Power Five schools, behind Kansas’ Phog Allen) and love for one academic institution and surrounding community.

Essentially, the events planned on Saturday afternoon to commemorate Boeheim will do just that. The energy will be vibrant, especially with the Otto’s Army campout currently underway and the amount of anticipation within the Syracuse area for the Boeheim Day festivities. It’s going to be an enjoyable atmosphere and a formal opportunity to appreciate an all-time great.

But individuals like Boeheim are all-time greats for a reason — duplicating that level of success is rare and will continue to be with where college basketball is trending.

If there’s anything to take away from today’s game, it’s to enjoy the celebration as much as possible. Boeheim cemented his legendary status for a while now, but the chance we see anything remotely close to what he achieved during our lifetimes will be incredibly small.