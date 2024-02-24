Game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Syracuse Orange (17-10, 8-8) look to get their third win in the last four games when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-16, 5-10) visit the Dome. It’s Jim Boeheim Day and tip-off is at 12:00 on ESPN with the Boeheim ceremony to follow.

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣‼️



Judah Mintz becomes the 66th member of the Orange 1000-point club.



He did it in 59 games, tied for 7th-fastest in program history. pic.twitter.com/CiCTvHo8JL — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) February 21, 2024

