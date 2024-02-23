Syracuse men’s basketball: our selections for the All-Boeheim Team

With the Syracuse Orange honoring Jim Boeheim tomorrow, we took the opportunity to pick our All-Boeheim team.

These were players who played for Syracuse while Jim Boeheim was the Head Coach and everyone was tasked with selecting two guards, two forwards and a center to start. The seven bench spots had no positional requirements, and we think that the variety of players chosen shows personal preference.

The unanimous selections among starters were Pearl Washington, Derrick Coleman and Carmelo Anthony. Pearl helped turn Syracuse from a strong regional team into one that captured the attention of college basketball fans nationwide. Coleman was the program’s first NBA #1 overall pick. and Carmelo of course delivered the one and only national title in Boeheim’s tenure.

All of us had Gerry McNamara, Roosevelt Bouie, Billy Owens and Sherman Douglas on our rosters as each of these players were in at least one of the starting line-ups. I left off Hakim Warrick because personally that Wes Johnson led squad was one of my favorite Syracuse teams.

After that it came down to personal preference (and likely age) as we filled out the bench spots. Dom’s team is surely to be Jim’s favorite since he’s the only one to include Buddy. We’ve also got a father-son duo represented with Leo and Andy Rautins....how many college coaches can.

It also goes to show the level of talent during Boeheim’s tenure with the Orange. Players like Jerami Grant, Jason Hart, Eric Devendorf, Todd Burgan, Preston Shumpert, Demetris Nichols, CJ Fair, and Tyus Battle don’t appear on any of the four rosters.

Here are the full squads as selected by the five of us. Let us know your All-Boeheim Team in the comments.