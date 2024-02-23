Syracuse football: We’re in the game!

As announced early yesterday, athletes on the Syracuse Orange football team, as well as 133 other FBS schools, can opt to feature in EA Sports College Football.

Individual players, up to 85 per school, will be able to make this choice by going through Learfield’s COMPASS NIL app. Every player who agrees to join the game will receive $600 as well as a copy of the game prior to public release.

Some significant faces will also get the opportunity to receive additional NIL compensation as ambassadors, but it is unclear if the Orange will have any such players.

Of course, a major goal of this alteration was to highlight “the crucial role current players play in shaping the game,” according to OneTeam, the organization responsible for overseeing the group licensing deals for this edition of the game.

For those who can remember back to 10+ years ago, no authentic players were in the 2014 edition of the game by name, but rather they would be represented by players with similar characteristics, jersey number, and position.

Disputes over the player’s rights to be represented in the game were a large part of what resulted in the discontinuation of the game after the 2014 edition. Luckily, with recent rules surrounding name, image, and likeness agreements, these disputes will no longer be of concern.

Some other important updates surrounding the game include the fact that it will be built using EA’s Madden engine. The game will feature classic game modes such as Dynasty and Road to Glory. The game will also have rights to the College Football Playoff as well as most teams' stadiums, jerseys, and similar content.

With more Dome renovations scheduled for this summer, it will be interesting to see if those changes make it into the game. We expect to see Otto represented, but we’ll have to wait for more information about uniforms and music that has been submitted by Syracuse for the game.

So who’s excited to see the Dome and the Orange in a new NCAA Football game for the first time since 2013?