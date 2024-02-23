Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll vs Notre Dame

The Syracuse Orange (17-10, 8-8) are home tomorrow to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-16, 5-10). Both teams enter this game following road wins and it’s one that Syracuse needs to keep any bid chances alive.

Before the game tips at 12:00 on ESPN, here are our predictions:

Kevin: Syracuse 73, Notre Dame 65

The Irish have played better as of late and I think they will hang in there all afternoon. Markus Burton is going to make the Syracuse backcourt work, but he’s going to have to contend with Judah Mintz on the other end. I think this is a game where Judah gets into the lane and to the rim early and often. The Orange close this one out and get one step closer to a 20-win season.

Mike: Syracuse 80, Notre Dame 64

I’m sure some will be weary after the performance at GT last Saturday, but it’s not the same scenario. They had a few quality wins, whereas the Irish have to run their offense around an undersized guard who, while a good scorer, is not someone you build a team around. Call it a gut feeling (or base it off Dave Bing night when Boeheim was also in the Dome), but I think we get one of Judah’s best performances of the season in front of the coach who he once flipped to play for. The Orange run away with this one.

Finn: Syracuse 71, Notre Dame 64

The winner of this game will be the team who can successfully impose their style of play on the game. Notre Dame will want the game to be a slow grind. Although they score the least in the conference, they also let up the second least points and will want to mitigate the Orange’s explosive offense. The Orange will want to push the pace as they can score more, but also concede the second most points-per-game in conference play. I think the home-court advantage, the Boeheim Day event, and the Orange’s slim chance at making the tournament will drive them to a solid win.

Dom: Syracuse 78, Notre Dame 68

Even if it can be streaky at times, Syracuse will have the higher offensive upside versus its opponent. As some of the other staffers mentioned, pushing the pace is going to be key no matter what. The Fighting Irish have been noticeably bad this year on the road (2-7), and the Orange will have a big home-court advantage considering the Boeheim Day atmosphere. I’m expecting this game to be a bit closer because Notre Dame is clearly playing a bit better now than they were at the start of the year, but the Orange boast enough advantages to pencil them in for a win.

Max: Syracuse 70, Notre Dame 62

Man, what a rollercoaster this season has been. I had high hopes for the Orange coming off their huge win over North Carolina, only for them to lay an egg in Atlanta. But, a win over NC State somehow puts my faith in SU, and I’m backing it here. Syracuse has too many weapons for Notre Dame to keep up, and it wouldn’t be a proper “Jim Boeheim Day” if the Orange didn’t come out on top. Chris Bell gets involved for all 40 minutes (an ode to Draymond Green), and his five three-pointers lead SU to victory on Saturday.

Szuba: Notre Dame 71, Syracuse 61

Just kidding.

Syracuse wins by double-digits at home as the Orange guards are able to get out in transition and score and shoot over the top of the diminutive Markus Burton in the halfcourt while Maliq Brown returns to form.

**********************************************************************************************

Now it’s your turn