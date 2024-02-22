Syracuse women’s basketball: #17 Orange score season-low in points in stunning 58-45 loss to Duke

Through a combination of lackluster offense and unlucky breaks on both ends of the court, the #17 Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (22-5, 12-4) scored a season-low in points in a 58-45 home loss to the Duke Blue Devils (17-9, 9-6).

Just days after scoring 85 points versus Virginia, Syracuse shot just 25% (14/56) from the field and trailed by as much as 20 points in the second half to the Blue Devils. After trailing by just three points at the end of the first quarter, the Orange scored just six points which allowed the Blue Devils to secure a double-digit lead which they comfortably held for most of the game. The 13-point loss on Thursday night was the Orange’s second loss at home all season.

Dyaisha Fair (22 points, 7/25 from the field) and Georgia Woolley (11 points, 3/11 from the field) combined for 33 of the Orange’s 45 points. Alaina Rice was the only other player for Syracuse to score two baskets or more. Syracuse was outrebounded 50-24 and held a lead for just 13 seconds in the game.

Six different players scored six points or more for the Blue Devils, with Kennedy Brown’s 12 points and Reigan Richardson’s 11 points leading the way.

Duke’s elite defensive looked to be a major problem right from tip-off for the Orange. Duke went up as much as four points early after Syracuse started 0/4 from the field and went scoreless for nearly the first four minutes in the first quarter.

Latham scored a layup off a nice pass from Varejão, while Fair leaked out in transition off a missed Duke three-pointer and made a layup to cut the Orange’s deficit to 6-4 by the first media timeout. While Duke wasn’t nailing its threes early, offensive rebounding looked to be an early advantage after the Blue Devils grabbed four of them to start off the game off. The Blue Devils wisely also went to a full-court defense for most of the quarter.

Syracuse briefly took a 12-11 lead after Woolley knocked down a three near the top of the key. The Orange only shot 4/16 (25%) in the game’s first 10 minutes, but Syracuse did force seven Duke turnovers in the first quarter which helped to keep the offense afloat. Syracuse trailed 14-11 heading into the second quarter.

Iza and Lyss with the rundown block ❌



https://t.co/JG8wGiuR0x pic.twitter.com/Pgw4zQnqsL — 'Cuse Hoops (@CuseWBB) February 23, 2024

Syracuse’s offense remained stagnant as Duke started the second quarter off with a 7-0 run. At the beginning of the game, the Blue Devils particularly fared well with making shots as tough as possible for Fair and Woolley, who at one point combined for 7 points on 2/14 shooting during the middle of the second quarter.

It was a nightmare quarter pretty much across the board for the Orange — Duke outscored Syracuse 21-6 in the second quarter and led by as much as 18 points (35-17) by halftime. The Blue Devils held the Orange to a season-low 17 points on under 23% shooting from the floor in the first half.

Fair scored a team-high six points in the half, while Rice (4 points, 2/3 shooting) was the only other Syracuse player with multiple field goal makes. The trio of Richardson (9 points), Brown (6 points) and Emsbo (6 points) led the all-around scoring effort for the Blue Devils, who shot 44% from the field and outrebounded the Orange 33-11 in the first half (which included a 12-4 offensive rebound advantage).

After Duke scored the first basket of the second half, Syracuse managed to go on a 9-0 scoring run to cut its deficit down to 37-26. It was the closest the Orange were able to get the entire rest of the quarter. A combination of shots that rolled in and out alongside some unfortunate breaks allowed Duke to maintain a 16-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Orange did hold the Blue Devils to 33% shooting in the third quarter, but a 3/14 performance from the field didn’t do much to help spark any legitimate comeback effort.

Syracuse cut Duke’s lead back down to as low as 11 points, but with only a minute left in the game, it was a case of too little, too late.

Despite the loss, there will still be a lot to look forward to this coming weekend. Fair needs just five points to move into fifth on the all-time Division 1 scoring list, and the Dome will be hosting “Senior Day” on Sunday afternoon for the Orange’s final regular season home game of the season versus Pittsburgh.

In the meantime, we’ll have to see how this loss will impact the Orange’s chances of still being a top-16 seed for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.