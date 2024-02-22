Syracuse women’s basketball: Felisha Legette-Jack named to Naismith Coach of the Year watch list

Not too long ago, we made the case for Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team head coach Felisha Legette-Jack to be this season’s ACC Coach of the Year. Not even three days later, the conversation now has shifted from ACC COTY to National Coach of the Year.

On Wednesday, Legette-Jack was one of 15 Division I women’s college basketball coaches named on the late season watch list for the 2024 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year award. It’s a monumental accomplishment for Legette-Jack, especially with the Orange currently playing their way into top-16 postseason consideration after being projected as a bubble NCAA Tournament team during the preseason.

In her second year as head coach, Syracuse sits with a 22-4 overall record (12-3 versus the ACC) with three regular season games and an ACC Tournament still in the way. This year’s Syracuse team has already won two more games than it did all of last season.

As of Thursday morning, the Orange sit just a game behind #12 Virginia Tech for first place in the ACC despite Syracuse being projected to finish ninth in the conference in a poll prior to the season starting.

That's OUR coach @CuseCoachJack is one of 15 head coaches on the Naismith Trophy Late Season Watch List for National Coach of the Year!

During this year, Syracuse secured a historic season sweep over ranked Notre Dame and secured AP top-15 wins over Florida State and Louisville. Here’s some other things to consider to backup Legette-Jack’s case for National COTY:

Syracuse is currently projected to be a four-seed in ESPN’s latest bracketology update, which means that the Orange would host part of the 2024 NCAA Tournament if it started today

The Orange are up to #17 in the AP poll (highest AP ranking since November 2019) and the the USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll. The team also just cracked the top-16 on ESPN’s women’s college basketball power rankings.

Two years ago, Syracuse went 11-18 overall and 4-14 versus the ACC. That’s 11 additional wins in the overall record and eight more versus the ACC this season compared to 2021-2022, and it’s only year two. The program’s fast turnaround will certainly be a factor in the narrative for FLJ’s case as COTY.

As we discussed earlier this week, the Orange are outplaying their preseason expectations compared to any other team in the ACC. Syracuse’s 12 wins versus the ACC are the most the program has had since the 2015-2016 season (the year the Orange made it to the NCAA Championship).

Obviously, the award is an incredibly tough one to win considering the current list of candidates. In addition to Legette-Jack, Virginia Tech’s Kenny Brooks and NC State’s Wes Moore are the other ACC coaches named to the watch list. Jim Boeheim during the 2009-2010 season marks the lone instance in which a Syracuse basketball coach (men’s or women’s) was named Naismith Coach of the Year.

With that said, Legette-Jack still possesses a strong case considering how much of a surprise the Orange have been this season.

Syracuse will be back in the JMA Wireless Dome on Thursday night for a matchup versus Duke.