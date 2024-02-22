Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for versus Duke

With home-court advantage in the NCAA Tournament officially on the line, the #17 Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (22-4, 12-3) will look to keep up the momentum on Thursday night at home versus the Duke Blue Devils (16-9, 8-6).

The Orange are entering this game on a five-game winning streak, including back-to-back wins over Miami and Virginia, and are now projected to host part of the NCAA Tournament in ESPN’s latest bracketology update. Syracuse is aiming to add another quality win over Duke, another projected postseason ACC team, as the regular season starts to come to a close.

Duke is coming off back-to-back losses versus #8 Virginia Tech and #19 Notre Dame and is 4-6 on the road this season, but the Blue Devils have won three-straight in the series. Last season, Duke finished 26-7 overall (14-4 versus the ACC) and lost in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The incomparable Dyaisha Fair



Last two chances to see her and 17th-ranked @CuseWBB in the JMA Dome this regular season:

- Thu vs Duke (7 PM)

- Sun vs Pitt (2 PM, Senior Day)

️ https://t.co/Ok1uCDVZRw pic.twitter.com/KTqlIFcILw — Syracuse Athletics (@Cuse) February 21, 2024

Tip-off between the Orange and Blue Devils is at 7 p.m. EST in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will be available for stream on the ACC Network+.

(Writer’s note: Thursday also marks the start of Otto’s Army’s campout for the weekend. Regardless of student turnout, expect a pretty solid game day atmostphere.)

Here’s what to watch for:

Is Dyaisha Fair making history?: Entering Thursday’s game, Dyaisha Fair only needs 27 points to pass Brittney Griner for fifth all-time on the NCAA’s Division I women’s basketball career scoring list. There’s a very likely chance she’ll pass it at some point between now and the end of the regular season, and an even higher chance on Senior Day versus Pittsburgh. But in a must-watch game with postseason hosting rights on the line, the Orange will certainly look to Fair to be the main engine on offense. Great offense versus elite defense: Speaking of, Syracuse’s offense (fourth in the ACC in points per game) is about to face its toughest test all season. Duke allows opponents to score just 58.3 points per game, which is the best in the ACC by a full point and a half. Duke capitalizes off turnovers and shuts down most shots around the rim. The Orange’s offense just scored 85 points in Charlottesville, but Duke’s defense will be a much taller task. Consistency in the clutch: One of the dominant themes from this year’s Orange is their ability to close out close games and thrive in the second half, especially in some of those wins over AP top-25 ACC teams. Syracuse is coming off two straight games where it held a double-digit lead but needed runs in the fourth quarter to survive late comebacks versus Miami and UVA.

#17 Syracuse versus Duke preview by the numbers

All-time: Syracuse is 3-8 all-time versus Duke dating back to December 1985, but the Orange are 2-3 in the series at home. The Orange last beat Duke 64-55 in Durham during the 2018-2019 season.

Last matchup: Last season, Syracuse failed to muster enough points in the second half as the Blue Devils won 62-50 in Cameron Indoor.

Win/loss implications: A win extends Syracuse’s current win streak to nine games, gives the Orange a win over a Duke team ranked No. 21 in the NET and provides the team its first win over Duke in five seasons. A loss would end a five-game win streak and be a slight setback heading into the Orange’s final two regular season games.