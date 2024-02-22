Syracuse men’s basketball: recounting Jim Boeheim’s most memorable moments against Notre Dame

This Saturday, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball program will celebrate “Jim Boeheim Day,” honoring its longtime head coach in his first year of retirement. While the current players gear up for this weekend’s matchup against Notre Dame, it’s only fitting that we recount some of Boeheim’s greatest moments against the Irish throughout his 47-year tenure.

SU’s former head coach dominated ND across five decades, finishing 31-15 all-time versus the rival program. Here are his five most memorable wins:

February 9, 1985: Syracuse 65, Notre Dame 62

The first matchup between the two schools since the 1941-42 season was also Boeheim’s opening act against the Fighting Irish. Down five at halftime, the Orange rallied behind guard Dwayne Washington’s 20 points to steal a three-point win. Big men Rafael Addison and Rony Seikaly combined for 27 more points, improving the Orange to 16-4 on the year and, most importantly, starting off Boeheim’s career versus ND with a win.

February 15, 2003: #17 Syracuse 82, #10 Notre Dame 80

Trailing by twelve points in the second half, Boeheim repeatedly called Carmelo Anthony’s number in the post as the freshman tallied 18 of his 26 points in the second half. The Orange still trailed with under 30 seconds to play when Notre Dame left Gerry McNamara alone and he hit the game-winning shot.

March 4, 2003: #12 Syracuse 92, #16 Notre Dame 88

Before Boeheim and the Orange ran the table in the NCAA Tournament, they faced one final regular-season road test in South Bend. Gerry McNamara and Billy Edelin got SU out to an early 22-point advantage and future NBA product Matt Carroll fired back with a game-high 28 points to tie the score at 86 with two minutes left. But freshman phenom Carmelo Anthony converted a layup to put Syracuse back in front, and clutch free throws by Kueth Duany sealed the deal on the road.

February 3, 2014: #1 Syracuse 61, Notre Dame 55

The best start to a season in Syracuse history only got better on this Monday night at the Carrier Dome under Boeheim’s watch. Some call it the Trevor Cooney game, and rightfully so. SU’s sophomore sharpshooter tied a program-high nine three-pointers en route to a career-high 33 points. Future NBA journeyman Pat Connaughton got Notre Dame within three with 44 seconds remaining, but free throws from Cooney and Jerami Grant iced the contest. The Orange won their 22nd straight game and remained undefeated until mid-February.

February 20, 2021: Syracuse 75, Notre Dame 67

One of Boeheim’s greatest comebacks came just a few years ago. Trailing by 20 early in the second half, Buddy Boeheim erupted with 20 second-half points to get the Orange back in the game. The forward finished with an at-the-time career-high 29 points, knocking down a dagger three to put SU up by eight with two minutes remaining. His father celebrated the win with a fist pump at the buzzer, and the fans in the Dome would’ve, too, if it weren’t for the COVID-19 pandemic.

January 14, 2023: Syracuse 78, Notre Dame 73

Boeheim’s career against the Irish ended exactly how it started: with a win. It took another Orange comeback, this time down 12 with 12 minutes left, but a career-high 19 points from Chris Bell and timely free throws by Judah Mintz finished the Boeheim vs. Mike Brey rivalry on a high note for SU’s head coach. Both coaches would step down following the season, and Boeheim finished winning 21 of the 30 matchups against his longtime Notre Dame counterpart. Boeheim also finished 31-15 against the Irish.

What was your favorite Boeheim moment?