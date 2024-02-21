Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Utah preview and game thread

The Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team is looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season with a high noon meeting with the Utah Utes in the JMA Dome.

It’s definitely a weird transition to go from primetime, Saturday night in front of over 7,000 fans in a heavyweight fight with the Maryland Terrapins to noon on a Wednesday against a first-time opponent, but Gary Gait and co. won’t care as long as they come out on top.

The Orange are 3-1 and dropped slightly in the polls this week after their overtime loss to No. 6 in the media poll and No. 8 in the coaches’ poll.

The 12 PM game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

All-time series : 0-0, first ever meeting

: 12-5, 9-0 ASUN; L, 20-7 to Notre Dame in NCAA Tournament First Round Utah this season : 0-2, 0-0 ASUN

: 0-2, 0-0 ASUN Fun fact: Utah is just Syracuse’s third-ever opponent located west of the Mississippi River, joining Denver (4-0) and Air Force (2-0). The Orange are a perfect 6-0 in those meetings.

Scouting Utah

Utah is a very new varsity-level lacrosse team, having joined Division I back in 2019.

However, being such a big school with a big commitment to athletics has afforded them the opportunity to turn themselves into a NCAA Tournament team for the first time in just their fifth year of existence last season.

Third-year head coach Andrew McMinn is off to an excellent start leading the Utes, having finished 10-4 and 12-5 in his first two years at the helm. They are a perfect 14-0 in conference games in their brief history in the ASUN conference.

They were picked to win the conference again this season in the preseason coaches’ poll, receiving nine of the 10 first-place votes. They also had three players named to the preseason All-ASUN team in attacker Tyler Bradbury, midfielder Jared Andreala, and defender Joey Boylston.

This is a very veteran Utah team that returns it’s top 10 scorers from last season, several of their top defenders, and their starting goalie, although they did graduate their primary FOGO.

They’re off to an 0-2 start this season, but they’re no strangers to big-name opponents as they dropped their season opener, 11-8, to Ohio State and their second game, 16-8, to Denver.