Gamethread: Syracuse Orange (16-10, 7-8) vs. NC State Wolfpack (16-9, 8-6)

Not just a one man wolfpack.

By James Szuba
/ new
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 27 NC State at Syracuse Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team wraps up a two-game roadtrip with a meeting at PNC Arena against the NC State Wolfpack.

The Orange will look to bounce back after a crushing loss at Georgia Tech that thwarted Syracuse’s post-season momentum. Meantime, NC State is playing some of its best basketball of the season as the Wolfpack comes off a big win at Clemson.

Syracuse is a 6.5-point underdog in this one. The over/under is set at 151.5.

As always, leave your pre-, in- and post-game comments below.

