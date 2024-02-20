Syracuse football: what are we learning about Fran Brown’s program

Syracuse Orange fans have seen what Fran Brown can do on the recruiting trail, but now that the semester has begun we’re getting glimpses of how he’ll handle running a program for the first time.

We’ve got assistant coaches doing long-form media interviews.

Pre-dawn workouts.

Our work started before the sun's does. pic.twitter.com/cRH7VTBNwH — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) February 14, 2024

Players and coaches are out in the Syracuse community as Brown promised they would.

Robinson Shovel Squad.



Showing love to our city this Valentine’s Day. pic.twitter.com/JHf0gxn4Rq — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) February 14, 2024

We’ve got some boot camp training on a Saturday morning....

followed by a team scavenger hunt on campus.

Fran is joining pick-up games on Walnut Park....

Never know when I’m going to pull up to the fraternity pick up game and be the steady QB! Go Orange pic.twitter.com/Lr0aMjDdka — Fran Brown (@FranBrownCuse) February 10, 2024

And when was the last time you saw a coach engaging in this banter with a player online.

@chase_simmons02 Enjoy the day fam, heard you was turnt last night !Well deserved pic.twitter.com/aNUVGCMJWb — Fran Brown (@FranBrownCuse) February 18, 2024

What does it all mean? We’re seeing a coach who is putting action to his words. He said he and his players would be involved in the community and that includes campus and beyond.

The fact that we’re hearing from other coaches is great for followers of the program. We’re hoping there will be more opportunities to talk with them and players beginning this spring.

It seems that players are going to work hard, but have a coaching staff that understands they are college students. I don’t know enough about the previous coaches at Syracuse to draw comparisons, but we might be getting a modern coach for the modern era.

It’ll be exciting to see what spring brings, and even more exciting when the 2024 kicks off next Fall.