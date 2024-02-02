Syracuse women’s basketball: Dyaisha Fair moves to 6th in all-time D1 women’s basketball career scoring

Syracuse Orange women’s basketball superstar Dyaisha Fair moved into sixth place on the all-time NCAA Division I women’s basketball career scoring list after another efficient night on offense.

Just five games after she became the 16th Division I women’s basketball player to reach 3,000 career points, Fair scored a game-high 28 points Thursday night against the #16 Virginia Tech Hokies to move her up to sixth all-time in total scoring. Fair and Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark are the only two active Division 1 players with at least 3,000 career points.

At 3,129 career points, Fair needs 155 points by the end of the season to pass Brittney Griner (3,283 career points) for fifth in all-time scoring.

Not including this year’s ACC Tournament, Fair would need to average roughly 19.4 points per game in the Orange’s last eight regular season games to pass Griner.

Kelsey Plum leads the all-time scoring list with 3,527 points, and it looks to be a bit out of reach for Fair based on the numbers (she would need to average 49.8 points per contest in Syracuse’s last eight games). However, it is Fair to assume she is on pace to land somewhere in the top-five and possibly in the top-three.

In her fifth year with the Orange, Fair is averaging 20.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game through 20 games. She’s currently been the leading and hands down the best player for the #21 Orange which sit at 17-4 overall with a 7-3 record against the ACC and three AP top 25 wins.

With the final stretch for this season in sight, let’s see how far Fair can climb up the all-time scoring ladder.