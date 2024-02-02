Syracuse football recruiting: Checking in on official visits from January 27

While many of us are locked in on Syracuse Orange men’s and women’s basketball, football head coach Fran Brown is knee-deep in recruiting for 2025 and beyond. Over 20 prospects in next year’s class visited the 315 last weekend, including one in 247Sports’ composite top 100. After checking out the football facilities, the crew rounded out their visit catching the SU men’s basketball team romp NC State.

Let’s check out a few of them.

Dawayne Galloway Jr. - CB - Columbus, OH - 4 Star - C/O 2025

The 6’1, 175-pound Marion-Franklin high school product is one of the bigger names on Syracuse’s wishlist. Brown’s background as a defensive backs coach at Georgia should only increase SU’s odds of securing the 97th-best prospect in the nation. Galloway already has nearly 30 offers but said SU is in his top five per SI’s Mike McAllister.

Darren Ikinnagbon - Edge - Hillside, NJ - 4 Star - C/O 2025

Ranked #239 nationally by 247, is an absolute beast of a pass rusher at 6’5”, 255. With offers already from Georgia, Ohio State and Notre Dame, I think it’s safe to say Syracuse had no chance for Ikinnagbon before Brown came to town. He looks good in his varsity jacket posing in front of Ernie Davis, and would be a great addition to defensive line coach Elijah Robinson’s crew for his second year.

Jordan Thomas - DB - Oradell, NJ - 4 Star - C/O 2026

Thomas is familiar with the Salt City. He actually visited campus last year under Dino Babers’ tenure and came back for more. The 6’0, 175-pounder is another perfect match for Brown position-wise, and lives two hours away from Camden, where the head coach grew up. Thomas still has another year in recruitment, but his 247 composite is currently #1 in NJ. He’d be a huge get for the Orange, who will have to outbid his other 13 offers.

Kentrell Rinehart - RB - Columbus, OH - 3 Star - C/O 2025

Another prospect from Ohio’s state capital, Rinehart received an offer from Syracuse earlier this month. Looking at the other teams in the mix, I’d be surprised if the 6’1”, 205 back doesn’t pick SU. The Juice reports that the Orange are in his top two, and the RB could provide much-needed depth behind LeQuint Allen if he chooses to stay up north.

Here are some of the other visitors and names to keep an eye on as we move through the spring:

Solomon Martin - WR - Minneapolis, MN - 2 Star - C/O 2024

Chris Vigna - OL - Oradell, NJ - C/O 2025

Qeanu Johnson - WR/CB - Hamden, CT - C/O 2025

Jayden Loftin - Edge - Somerville, NJ - C/O 2025

Grady Kinsey - RB/MLB - Gnadenhutten, OH - C/O 2026

Amari Sabb - WR/DB - Glassboro, NJ - C/O 2026

Tasheem Butler - LB - Glassboro, NJ - C/O 2027