Syracuse ice hockey: Allie Kelley sets single-season saves record

It’s been a tough season for the Syracuse Orange women’s ice hockey team, but the Orange have found some good news in the last couple of weeks.

Last weekend, graduate goalie Allie Kelley broke the Syracuse single-season saves record after recording 26 saves in a 2-1 win in the final game of the two-game series against Robert Morris. Kelley surpassed the record of 946 that Lucy Schoedel recorded back in 2009-10. With 954 saves and six regular season games left, it’s possible that Kelley could finish the season with well over 1,000 saves.

Meet Syracuse’s new single-season saves record holder Allie Kelley!



She broke the record set by Lucy Achoedel in 2009-10.#ichuSe pic.twitter.com/jaUFyvAhZs — Syracuse Ice Hockey (@CuseIce) January 29, 2024

While the Orange are currently in 6th in the CHA standings, they are two games out of the final post-season spot with six games to go. This weekend’s opponent Lindenwood is four points in front of Syracuse, one point ahead of RIT, who the Orange play next weekend.

This four game stretch could get Syracuse into the post-season, which this year changes format. The top four teams will face off in best-of-3 series with the winners playing a championship game for the CHA title and automatic NCAA berth. If the Orange want to win their third title, Kelley’s play in net will be critical.