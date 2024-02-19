Syracuse women’s basketball: Orange jump to No. 17 in latest AP poll

For the second consecutive week, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (22-4, 12-3) moved up multiple spots in the latest AP poll which was released on Monday afternoon. The Orange moved to No. 17 in this week’s AP poll, which is up two spots since February 12 and six spots since February 5.

This past week, Syracuse won back-to-back road games versus the Miami Hurricanes and Virginia Cavaliers by 11 points (71-60) and six points (85-79), respectively. This is the Orange’s highest ranking in the AP poll since November 2019 and comes at a good time considering the team will play in just three more regular season games prior to the ACC Tournament.

This is also the Orange’s highest ranking in the AP poll since Felisha Legette-Jack took over as coach of the program.

The biggest development from this week’s AP poll is that Syracuse leapfrogged both No. 19 Notre Dame and No. 20 Louisville. The Orange completed a season sweep versus the Fighting Irish for the first time in program history and finished 1-1 this regular season versus the Cardinals.

Syracuse currently sits third-best among all the ACC teams in the AP top-25, only trailing No. 6 NC State and No. 8 Virginia Tech.

The Orange remain on the inside track for a top-four seed in the ACC Tournament with a decent chance to keep things close with Virginia Tech and NC State for first place in the conference this regular season. Syracuse sits second in the ACC standings with the same overall record as first-place Virginia Tech and trails the Hokies by one game when you look solely at the conference records.

The Orange also currently sit with a five-game winning streak heading into a crucial week for the program. Syracuse will first take on Duke in a highly-anticipated home game on Thursday night followed by the Orange’s final regular season home game on Sunday versus Pittsburgh.