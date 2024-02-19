ACC men’s basketball power rankings: Holy Pitt

It certainly was an eventful week for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team and while the conference standings are muddled as March approaches, this week’s ACC MBB Power Rankings are a bit clearer.

1. North Carolina Tar Heels (20-6, 12-3)

Dropped two in a row before they dropped 96 on the Hokies over the weekend. UNC’s going to have an outside shot at a top seed, but they need to hold off Duke first.

2. Duke Blue Devils (20-5, 11-3)

Duke has the second-longest win streak in the ACC going right now and they could be finding their stride at the right time. Jared McCain had 25 at the half against FSU.

3. Virginia Cavaliers (20-6, 11-4)

The Cavaliers had their win streak snapped, but they came back and held Wake Forest to 47 points. Defense was so good that Congress has asked Tony Bennett and Ryan Dunn if they want to run the Department of Homeland Security.

4. Pitt Panthers (17-8, 8-6)

Blake Hinson is carrying the Panthers back to the NCAA bubble. Hard to believe if you only saw him play against Syracuse this season.

5. NC State Wolfpack (16-9, 8-6)

Just when it looked like NC State was NIT bound, they erased a four point deficit in the final minute at Clemson. Maybe the Orange can pop the bubble tomorrow night....

6. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-9, 8-6)

Two tough road losses last week. It’ll be interesting to see this squad in DC because they’ve got some players.

7. Clemson Tigers (17-8, 7-7)

A veteran team who had a great non-conference, but they are only 3-4 at home in ACC play. Weird.

8. Florida State Seminoles (13-12, 7-7)

FSU stays here because no one below them did enough to move up.....including

9. Syracuse Orange (16-10, 7-8)

The Orange got their marquee win and then laid an egg in Atlanta. With NC State and Notre Dame this week, it’s probably another 1-1 week ahead.

10. Boston College Eagles (15-10, 6-8)

A strong week for BC who defended Conte twice and put themselves in a position for that 8/9 game in the ACC Tournament.

11. Virginia Tech Hokies (14-11, 6-8)

Somehow they managed to land in Jay Bilas Top 68 teams this week and we have no idea what he’s been watching.

12. Miami Hurricanes (15-11, 6-9)

From the Final Four to this?

13. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-15, 4-11)

They now hold a two-game winning streak over Syracuse. Oof.

14. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-16, 4-10)

Two wins in a row for Notre Dame...and they get Louisville before heading to Syracuse for Jim Boeheim Day.

15. Louisville Cardinals (8-18, 3-12)

Good news for Louisville is that everyone gets to go the ACC Tournament this year.

Ok, what did we get wrong this week?