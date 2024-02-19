Syracuse women’s basketball: breaking down Felisha Legette-Jack’s case for ACC Coach of the Year

It’s time to tell it like is — the #19 Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (22-4, 12-3) is by far and away the ACC’s biggest surprise of the 2023-2024 season.

It’s not really that close — the ACC’s Blue Ribbon Panel selected the Orange (who currently sit in second place in the conference) to finish ninth in the conference during the preseason. In ESPN’s way-too-early bracketology projections in May, Syracuse was a “Last Four In” team; the Orange are a projected five-seed as of Friday morning.

This season has been a shock, and with just four regular season games left to go, this is the perfect time to lay out the resume and rationale for why Legette-Jack should be named the ACC’s Coach of the Year this year.

The easy starting point goes back to the first sentence of this story — Legette-Jack and the Orange have surpassed their preseason expectations more than any other team in the ACC. Only one team (#6 NC State) is remotely close, but outside of the Wolfpack, Syracuse is clearly the biggest “shock” team in the conference this season:

ACC Preseason Projections versus Current Standings Team Projected Standings (Blue Ribbon Poll) Current ACC Standings Differential in Standings: Team Projected Standings (Blue Ribbon Poll) Current ACC Standings Differential in Standings: Virginia Tech 1st 1st 0 Notre Dame 2nd 7th minus-five North Carolina 3rd 6th minus-three Louisville 4th 4th 0 Florida State 5th 5th 0 Miami 6th 9th minus-three Duke 7th 8th minus-one NC State 8th 3rd plus-five Syracuse 9th 2nd plus-seven Virginia 10th 11th minus-one Clemson 11th 12th minus-one Georgia Tech 12th 10th plus-two Boston College 13th 13th 0 Wake Forest 14th 15th minus-one Pittsburgh 15th 14th plus-one

The Orange sit seven spots higher in the current standings compared to their projected final standing in the ACC prior to the start of the season. Syracuse is tied with #12 Virginia Tech for best overall record in the ACC and just one game back when you look at conference record.

But Syracuse hasn’t just played above and beyond initial expectations — the Orange have done so in stunning fashion and against teams they really struggled to beat last season.

The Orange achieved their first road win over Notre Dame and completed a season sweep versus the ranked Fighting Irish for the first time in program history. Syracuse has beaten four AP top 25 opponents — Notre Dame (twice), Florida State and Louisville most recently. They really only have one really bad loss (a 75-51 dud on the road versus UNC), but they’ve made up for that by avoiding any resume-smearing losses.

To keep it simple: there’s been remarkable growth for the team when you compare last season to this year. Syracuse only beat one AP top 25 ACC opponent last season and needed a late-season surge just to sneak into the “bubble watch” of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. On Thursday night, the Orange were labeled a “team on the outside looking in” during ESPN’s latest NCAA Top 16 Reveal.

The improvement when you compare year one to year two under Legette-Jack is also historic within the context of the program’s history. Syracuse has only ever finished top-three in the ACC once (2015-2016, the year the Orange were the NCAA Tournament runner-up). ‘Cuse is on pace for its best record in more than a decade; it’s been over four years since Syracuse was in the AP top-20.

The improvement also emulates when you look top-down at Syracuse’s current roster.

Convincing Dyaisha Fair to return for a fifth season looks better by the day as she’s taken a leap in her second year with the Orange and particular against the ACC this season. Ditto for the development of Georgia Woolley into a second go-to scorer and the emergence of Kyra Wood and Alaina Rice as consistent starters. Off the bench, Legette-Jack is getting what she needs from newcomers Alyssa Latham and Sophie Burrows yet doubled-down on believing (rightfully) that Kennedi Perkins and Saniaa Wilson would turn into reliable role players.

Syracuse entered this year on the NCAA Tournament bubble. The Orange are now in the hunt to host part of this year’s tournament.

In short, the case for Legette-Jack to be this season’s ACC Coach of the Year seems as clear as day. Now about that National Coach of the Year award.....