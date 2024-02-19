Syracuse men’s basketball: a look at offensive numbers for the last few seasons

As the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team heads into the final weeks of the regular season, there is a lot of angst in the fanbase over the offense.

The Orange have certainly been inconsistent in a number of areas throughout the season, but what do the numbers tell us about the offense? Let’s compare them to the squads since the last Final Four run.

Syracuse MBB Offense Season 2 pt FG % 3 pt % FT % Assists Turnovers Points Per Game Ken Pom Adjusted Off Efficiency Season 2 pt FG % 3 pt % FT % Assists Turnovers Points Per Game Ken Pom Adjusted Off Efficiency 2023-24 51.6 32.4 71.2 13.6 11.5 75.4 108.2 2022-23 50.4 36.9 74.9 14.3 11.7 74.1 110.5 2021-22 49.8 37.7 73.7 14.6 10.7 77.4 115.4 2020-21 50.4 35 78.2 15 11.3 74.8 113.7 2019-20 51.3 33 74 14 11.3 74.3 112.8 2018-19 49.3 33.3 68.5 12 12.4 69.7 110.5 2017-18 46.6 31.8 73.6 10.7 12.4 66.6 107 2016-17 51.3 37.9 73.9 15.6 12.3 76.3 115.7

Were you shocked to see that this team has the best two-point field goal percentage? Maliq Brown’s 74.8% leads the way with both JJ Starling and Quadir Copeland among the regulars above 50%. These numbers aren’t just inflated in non-conference play as during ACC games, the Orange are 51.2% on two-point attempts. Brown remains above 70% while Starling is 61.7% inside the arc.

There are areas where this year’s group struggles. They are not shooting well from 3 or the foul line and they’ve struggled with turnovers. When facing good defenses, the offense has become too isolation-heavy and settled for contested jumpers. Heading into next season, the coaching staff needs to have a better way to get players good shots, and they need players who can hit enough of them to play a perimeter-based offense.

It’s interesting to see that the best offensive teams of this recent era of Syracuse basketball have been among the least successful in terms of winning games. Can you win games if your team is only good in one area? Recent history tells us no- teams who win titles are efficient on offense and defense.

To get back to a top 25 ranking, it’s going to be important for the Orange to be solid on both ends of the floor. Syracuse is 45th in KenPom’s defensive measure and that includes some real disasters so the Orange appear closer to being good on that end. This roster lends some hope for the offensive end of the floor, but can the staff find the right combinations to do so.

Like most things, it’s not as bad as some think and not as good as others feel. The answer per usual lies somewhere in the middle.