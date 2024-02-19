Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Takeaways from the Orange’s OT loss against Maryland

The Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team dropped to a 3-1 record on the season after conceding a dramatic winner to the #4 Maryland Terrapins in overtime on Saturday evening in the Dome.

The narrow loss dropped the Orange’s record to 1-12 against top 10 teams in the Gary Gait era, yet there were still many positives for fans to take away. Let's go over some of them:

The Orange need to start better

Although the team was up 2-1 after 6:30, the Orange's overall attitude, drive, and tenacity didn't seem to reach top gear until a few minutes into the second quarter.

We saw the Oranges' mettle in their fight to come back, but it feels that a more alert first 20 minutes could have been the difference between a win and a loss. The Orange outscored the Terrapins across the last three quarters and overtime by a score of 10-8, demonstrating how a slow start severely hurt the final outcome.

Hiltz needs to be more involved

Any fan of the Orange over the last few seasons knows well that Owen Hiltz is one of the Orange’s creative focal points. Hiltz was second in the team on assists going into the night with eight. He was also second on the team in assists in the 2023 season with 28.

It felt that throughout the game, getting the ball to the Orange’s second most creative attackman was not a priority for the team. Hiltz had limited touches throughout the entire game and as a result, only picked up one assist on the evening.

For that one assist, on Syracuse’s last goal of the contest, Orange fans saw what they had been missing throughout the night. Hiltz drove past goal-line-extended to the left of the Maryland keeper, with a defender plastered all over him.

Somehow, Hiltz was able to weasel his way into an inch of space before using one arm to dot a jaw-dropping pass to Christian Mulé for the game-tying goal with one minute left in the regulation.

With a player of the skill-level, experience, tenacity, and creativity of Hiltz, the Orange will need to let him get more involved in future contests to get the attack firing early.

Mason Kohn looks like the answer at faceoff

Coming up against his most difficult test since entering the D1 level of College Lacrosse, Mason Kohn did not look at all out of his depth against Luke Wierman, an established star in D1.

Coming into the matchup, questions might have been raised on whether Kohn could further improve on his impressive start after dominating Vermont, Colgate, and Manhattan. Across from him, Luke Wierman entered the matchup with a 0.652 win percentage on the season (top-20 in the nation) and was arguably the best faceoff specialist in the country in 2022 as he helped lead the Terps to an undefeated season and National Championship.

On the day, 29 total faceoffs were taken with Kohn responsible for 27 of those, winning 12. Wierman took all 29, winning 16. This means that in direct matchups between the two, Kohn won 12, and Wiernan won 15.

With this win percentage of 45% against one of the top specialists in the nation, ‘Cuse fans can certainly hold out hope that Kohn will provide a more-than-ample response to the Orange’s faceoff woes of last season.

The defense needs to better defend within 10 yards

Particularly during Maryland’s early 5-2 run, the interior defense from the Orange was not up to par. Too often Terps players were able to drive past one opponent and grab an easy goal. There were also a few instances in which Maryland players checked and found themselves wide open and were unlucky not to receive the ball.

The Orange somewhat improved on this throughout the game, but were also massively saved by a top performance from Will Mark. When the Orange were able to set up the defense with a more compact and solid structure later on, they looked much more comfortable and successfully forced a few shot-clock violations or poor shots due to a dwindling shot-clock.

For future games, the Orange will have to improve their organization and speed of slides if they want to compete with the top offenses in the nation. Maryland’s offense is good, but the likes of Duke and UVA will be able to penetrate a soft interior offense with even more ease and panache.

Will Mark could be the most decisive player this season

In the opening quarter of this match, Will Mark honestly looked rattled. As his defense collapsed on a few instances around him, the battle-tested graduate goaltender appeared to see his confidence wane with every concession.

However, after conceding the early 5-goal blitz, the defense, spearheaded by Mark, was able to turn things around. Throughout the rest of the matchup, Mark stood on his head, making two saves in the second period and a ridiculous five saves in the third.

The most impressive of these came just before the half, when Mark denied a Maryland attacker from point-blank range, seemingly with the shaft of his stick, on a split-second's notice. This ridiculous save highlighted a second quarter and 20-minute run in which the ‘Cuse goalkeeper did not allow a single goal for Maryland.

With this range from elite shot-stopping to soft concessions when the going gets tough, Mark could be the most decisive player for the Orange this season.

Will we be fortunate enough to see the keeper who can go 20 minutes without conceding a goal? Or will we be forced to accept the possibility that the ‘Cuse defense could concede five goals in just a few minutes from a quick shift in momentum? If the best version of Will Mark turns up consistently for the Orange, it could decide their season.

Mr. Leo, I wasn’t familiar with your game!

Other than Mark, the Orange’s standout performer on Saturday night had to have been Michael Leo who received praise from his coach, commentators, and fans for his high-level performance.

Although it is too early to deem Leo this season’s ‘breakout star’ or ‘new offensive midfielder option one,’ this performance against one of the top defensive units in the nation certainly depicts what Leo can bring to the table.

With a hat-trick on the evening, Leo demonstrated his elite speed and first step on multiple occasions, blowing by defenders to create chances for himself. Leo looked to be the most effective dodger for the Orange on the evening as his speed, coupled with a dogged tenacity allowed him to pull off multiple successful dodges.

Leo’s entire skillset was on display for his first goal of the evening (Syracuse’s 3rd) where he fought through heavy contact and a late hit to score from just outside the goalmouth.

Leo even scored a potential game-winner that was ruled out through a crease violation. All-in-all, he promising sophomore certainly established himself as one of the best dodgers from midfield on the Orange roster. After this performance, we can only expect his involvement to increase. He will certainly be one to watch for the remainder of this season.

Next Game

The Orange will be back in action in the Dome against the University of Utah on Wednesday, February 21st at noon (WHY?!?). The Utes are 0-2 on the season after taking a battering from #6 Denver over the weekend.

Cuse will hope to improve their record to 4-1 against weaker opposition as they participate in their fifth consecutive home game in a critical seven-game home stretch to start the season.