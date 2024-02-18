Syracuse women’s basketball: Fair-Woolley backcourt catches fire, #19 Orange escape with 85-79 win over Virginia

Despite another nail-biting finish down the stretch, the #19 Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (22-4, 12-3) was able to overcome a late fourth quarter run to defeat the Virginia Cavaliers (12-13, 4-10) on Sunday afternoon in Charlottesville.

Syracuse shot 12/20 from three (60%) during the game and led by as much as 18 points, but the Cavaliers cut the Orange’s double-digit lead to as low as four points after the Cavaliers scored 26 points in the fourth quarter. Much like the end of their most recent game versus Miami, the Orange rallied put together enough stops to escape John Paul Jones Arena with their second straight road win against the ACC.

After scoring just 11 points versus the Hurricanes, Dyaisha Fair scored a game-high 33 points on 13/23 shooting with 4 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals. Georgia Woolley finished with a season-high 26 points just days after a 24-point performance in the Orange’s most recent game. The Fair-Woolley backcourt combined for 57 of the Orange’s 85 points, or roughly 67% of Syracuse’s total points, to secure the Orange’s fifth straight win.

Camryn Taylor scored a team-high 20 points for UVA, while three additional players (Paris Clark, Kymora Johnson and Sam Brunelle) all finished in double-figures for the Cavaliers.

Syracuse came out with a sense of urgency and dominated on both ends to kick off Sunday’s game. The Orange held Virginia without a field goal for over four and a half minutes in the first quarter and forced seven total turnovers by the Cavaliers, which Syracuse converted into eight points in the quarter.

On offense, Syracuse missed its first shot but proceeded to make seven of its next 10 field goals. Alaina Rice scored the Orange’s first basket on a three-pointer, and a 7-0 during the middle of the quarter sparked by hot shooting across the board allow Syracuse to go up 24-10 heading into the second quarter. Woolley led the way with 8 points while Varejao had five points off the Orange’s bench. Syracuse shot 60% from the field and held Virginia to 3/15 shooting in the first quarter.

At one point, Virginia in the second quarter did manage to cut the Orange’s lead down to as much as nine points after missing four straight shots. After a brief scoring spurt, a few baskets by Fair and a three-pointer from Woolley right before a media timeout allowed Syracuse to go 36-21 with four and a half minutes left in the first half.

The ball movement for Syracuse looked particularly strong — 11 of Syracuse’s first 13 baskets came off of assists. Defensively, the Orange remained locked in as Virginia at pone point was shooting 6/24 from the field.

After the Cavaliers made three straight field goals, Syracuse responded by making five of their last six to go up 45-28 by halftime. Both Fair and Woolley each scored 13 points while Rice had 8 points and 5 rebounds. The Orange shot 57% from the field and led by as much as 18 points (39-21) in the first half. Syracuse also did a great job at preventing any change in momentum — Virginia never score more than four points in a row during the half.

That trend started to change to begin the second half. After Fair drilled a three to put the Orange up 18 points, the Cavaliers went on an 11-1 run and slashed Syracuse’s lead to eight points. Woolley knocked down a huge three after Syracuse missed five straight shots, while Wood scored twice around the basket to keep the Orange up 56-45 with three minutes left in the third quarter.

Syracuse’s offense started to get going again toward the end of the third quarter, where the Orange made three straight shots. Fair drilled another three to put Syracuse back up by 14 points late in the third quarter and the Orange went up 66-51 heading into the fourth quarter. The three-pointer proved to be the Orange’s best strength on offense versus Virginia — Syracuse made 11 of its first 17 three-point attempts from three.

Even with their success from three, turnover troubles allowed Virginia to hang out in the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers managed to cut Syracuse’s lead down to 77-71 with under two minutes in the game to go. Up by just four points with 1:30 left to go, Fair knocked down this clutch mid-range jumper near the free throw line to put the game away for good:

Up next for the Orange is a highly-anticipated matchup on Thursday night in the Dome versus the Duke Blue Devils.