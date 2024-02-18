Syracuse men’s basketball: three takeaways from the loss to Georgia Tech

The Syracuse Orange couldn’t build on the momentum from beating North Carolina as they dropped a winnable road game to Georgia Tech last night. Let’s look at the takeaways.

Offense stagnates

A lot of people are going to point to the 4-25 from 3 as the reason the Orange lost, but after dominating in the paint against UNC, Syracuse fell in love with the mid-range shot in Atlanta. The Orange went 14-18 at the rim, but only 2-4 from further out inside the paint. They were 2-13 on shots from the midrange and if you aren’t hitting there, it makes the long-range shooting woes even worse.

Chris Bell for 3 for the lead!



Syracuse didn’t make a field goal after that Bell 3 gave the Orange a 55-54 lead. It was the type of look the team needed to try and get earlier in the second half. Teams are willing to pack the lane to let Syracuse take open jumpers, so once again it’s on the coaching staff to find some new ways to get points, which leads to the next takeaway.

Shallow depth

Coming into the season I felt like the Orange could overcome these halfcourt offensive concerns with pressure defense. We’ve seen how well this team is when it comes to causing turnovers but with no depth, the full-court press isn’t an option now. Syracuse forced 17 turnovers last night and you can’t help but wonder if they could have run away with the game if they had turned up the defensive pressure even more.

It’s not an excuse, but being down three players we expected to be in the rotation (and part of the press package), has had an impact on the season. While it might be too late for this squad, Adrian Autry should keep in mind next season that the press doesn’t have to be a last resort.

Rebounding

Individually the number of rebounds for the Syracuse players don’t look terrible. Collectively the Orange ended up on the short end of a 49-28 rebounding battle, and gave Georgia Tech 12 offensive boards, including four in the final four minutes of the game. Those extra opportunities allowed the Yellow Jackets to close the game on an 11-5 run and make the slim Syracuse post-season hopes even slimmer.

No time for the Orange to mope as they travel to face NC State on Tuesday. The Wolfpack are coming off a win at Clemson and are looking to stay in the hunt for a top-four ACC finish.