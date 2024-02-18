Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for versus Virginia

Following a successful trip down in Miami, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (21-4, 11-3) is back in action in Charlottesville for a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Virginia Cavaliers (12-12, 4-9).

Syracuse is coming off a 71-60 road win over the Hurricanes, giving the team its fourth-straight win and continuing the momentum the program has built up as we close in on the ACC Tournament. With the Orange currently in the hunt for a top-16 seed in the NCAA Tournament, adding another road win would help to keep the resume intact as we approach the end of the regular season.

Took care of business in Miami pic.twitter.com/x2I17MdiMS — 'Cuse Hoops (@CuseWBB) February 17, 2024

Virginia sits five games below-.500 versus the ACC but is coming off back-to-back wins against Boston College and Wake Forest. The Cavaliers are just 7-7 at home this season. Last year, Virginia finished 15-15 overall and 4-14 versus the ACC.

Tip-off between Syracuse and Virginia is at 2 p.m. EST. The game will be available for stream on the ACC Network.

Here’s what to watch for:

Statement from Fair: Last season versus Virginia, Dyaisha Fair finished with a season-high 38 points on superb efficiency (11/16 from the field, 8/11 from three and a 6/6 on free throws). After she caught fire on offense over the past few weeks, Fair only scored 11 points versus the Hurricanes on Thursday. Here’s to hoping Fair can re-find her magic against a Cavaliers team that gives up the fifth-most points in the ACC.

Battle on the boards: Syracuse and Virginia rank as two of the best rebounding teams in the ACC, especially on the offensive glass. Syracuse sits fourth in total rebounds per game and first in offensive rebounds per game, while Virginia ranks second in both categories. Particularly if the three-ball isn’t falling, the Orange’s frontcourt depth has been able to provide a consistent source of scoring via second-chance points. Push the tempo: Virginia is one of the best passing teams in the ACC, but Syracuse ranks fourth in steals per game and makes a habit off taking advantage off mistakes from its opponent. If the Orange can’t get much consistency in the half court, they will need to get out in transition and take advantage of any mistakes from the Cavaliers.

#19 Syracuse versus Virginia preview by the numbers

All-time: Syracuse is 10-4 all-time versus Virginia dating back to the 1985-1986 season, including a 9-2 record since joining the ACC.

Last matchup: Last season, Syracuse defeated Virginia 90-72 at home. The Orange have won three straight and five of the last six in the series.

Win/loss implications: A win would extend the Orange’s current win streak to five games (2nd-best in ACC), move their record to 7-3 on the road this season and be the team’s second consecutive road win. A loss would snap Syracuse’s four-game winning streak and could put an end to the Orange’s chances to be a top-16 seed in the NCAA Tournament.