Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Orange fall to Maryland in early season overtime thriller, 13-12

The Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team came up on the short end of an early season clash between two high-level, top-5 teams, falling in overtime to the No. 4 Maryland Terrapins, 13-12, on Saturday night in the JMA Dome.

It was an exciting, back-and-forth affair played in a tremendous atmosphere in front of a crowd of well over 7,000 fans who got quite the show.

The Orange tied the game up on a Christian Mulé goal with just 1:05 to play in the fourth, making it a 12-12 score.

After losing the opening face-off of OT, SU got a turnover and brought it into the offensive end where a Michael Leo diving shot ended up in the back of the net. However, it was initially ruled and ultimately upheld after a review as a ‘no goal’ because Leo ended up in the goal mouth and it was ruled that he went in on his own without being pushed by the defense.

The Terps took possession of the ball, came right down the field and scored before the transition defense could get organized. It was a poor job of handling the aftermath of the review, and it gave Maryland an open look on cage to take the win.

After a first quarter filled with questionable offensive decision making by ‘Cuse, Maryland went on a four-goal run and took a 5-2 lead into the second. In the second, the Orange defense stifled the UMD offense and allowed a still-struggling SU offense to get a little closer with a pair of late-quarter goals that brought the halftime deficit to just 5-4.

The first half kind of felt like ‘Cuse was adjusting to playing by far their strongest defensive opponent of the season so far, and their physical play and decision making suffered as a result. It took them into the second half to find some better momentum on the score sheet.

After Maryland opened the second half scoring, the Orange finally found their groove by scoring three in a row and four of five to match their scoring from the entire first half and close the third with an 8-7 lead.

The teams traded blows to open the fourth before SU was able to put home two in a row to take their biggest lead of the game, 11-9. That was very short-lived, however, as Maryland came down and scored off the ensuing face-off, the first of three straight goals that put them in the lead, 12-11, before Mulé’s game-tying goal and overtime.

In a game in which the Maryland close defense was, for the most part, asserting their physicality over the diminutive Orange attack, ‘Cuse leaned heavily on their midfield for production in this game. All but two goals were scored by midfielders, headed up by Luke Rhoa (4G) and Michael Leo (3G), who were both very effective in attacking their short-stick matchups. Joey Spallina (1G, 2A) was the only other player to score multiple points for SU, and he was largely kept in check by the physical play of Ajax Zappitello.

Mason Kohn (1G) didn’t have his best day on face-offs, but he fought hard and kept the battle tight with Luke Wierman, one of the best in the country. Maryland won the FO fight, 16-13.

Despite losing a tight race on restarts, the Orange outshot the Terps by a whopping 19 for the game, 48-29. Unfortunately, some bad shot selection led to 14 Logan McNaney saves and almost half their shots missing the cage (22-of-48 off-goal) entirely.

Will Mark finished the game with nine saves, including a pair of incredible diving stops.

The Orange will be back in action next week for another home game in their first ever matchup with the Utah Utes. The game is a midday matinee set for Wednesday, February 21 at 12 PM on ACC Network Extra.