Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Orange come up short in 9-8 overtime loss to Maryland

In close contests between tightly matched opponents, a game will often come down to specific execution late.

Playing in their first truly evenly-matched game of the season, the Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team came up on the short end of execution as they dropped their Top 10 matchup with the No. 9 Maryland Terrapins, 9-8 in overtime on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Dome.

The game was a true see-saw affair that featured seven ties, five lead changes, and big swings in momentum throughout.

Maryland got the early leg up as the ‘Cuse defense initially struggled to find weak-side, off-ball cutters through the zone, taking a 3-1 lead after the first quarter. But the defense figured their movement out and clamped down in the second, holding the Terps scoreless while SU put up a three spot to take a 4-3 lead into the break. A pair of final minute free-position goals from Natalie Smith and Emma Ward took the Orange from a one-goal deficit to a one-goal advantage.

Olivia Adamson scored her first of the day just one minute into the second half, which completed a 4-0 run for SU that gave them their largest lead of the afternoon at 5-3.

At that point, the Maryland offense had been held off the score board for more than 20 minutes, but that’s when the momentum swung back as the Terps came alive with a 4-1 run in less than eight minutes to take a 7-6 lead late in the third.

Emma Tyrrell got her second goal of the day before the quarter ended, though, on a nice juke move where she looked more like herself than we’ve seen all season to tie up the game at 7-7 going to the fourth.

With 9:30 left in the game, the Orange took their final lead and scored their final goal on a beautiful off-ball cut and connection from Emma Ward to Olivia Adamson, putting ‘Cuse up 8-7.

But that little two-goal spurt to take the lead was the last bit of offensive juice the team had in them. Maryland scored less than 90 seconds later on a defensive breakdown on an off-ball cut through the middle to tie the game, and the Terps would win it in overtime on the same connection between Hannah Leubecker and Eloise Clevenger.

Unfortunately, UMD’s game-winning goal was scored on a man-up because of a completely needless penalty by Coco Vandiver at the end of the first period of OT.

The six-minute overtimes are broken into two three-minute halves, and at the end of the first half, Coco and Emma Tyrrell were pressuring Maryland on a clearing attempt with only a few seconds left. She tried to swipe her stick down for a check, and was called for a green card that probably wouldn’t have been a card last year under the old rules.

That foul meant that Maryland ran out the final second of the first half of overtime, and started the second half with the ball instead of having a draw. The Terps scored on the ensuing possession while still up a man. The worst part of it is that the foul was committed near midfield with only a couple seconds left. Maryland didn’t have time to get a shot off, and the clock was just going to run out, but Coco’s penalty helped them gain an advantage that they ended the game on.

The penalty was a bad mistake, especially with the new green card rules, but it certainly wasn’t the only reason the Orange lost.

The offense remains a concern three games in for the ladies, as they had their worst output of the season with only eight tallies. Maryland has a good defense and Emily Sterling was great in goal, but too often this season this offense has looked like they don’t have enough ideas about how to initiate.

There’s too much standing around a lot of the time while only the person with the ball attacks, the ball movement is often lacking pace and creativity, and nobody is consistently winning their individual matchups. If that can’t be done, they’re going to need to do a lot better playing with cohesion or they’re going to have a difficult time finding the back of the net.

Let’s also not forget about how lackluster the man-up execution was, including the inexplicable shot clock violation while up a man late in the fourth quarter with the game tied. How can you not get a shot off with a chance to win the game in that spot? Maryland’s defense isn’t that good.

Only five people recorded a single point in this game, and really only four of them were involved in multiple goals. That’s simply not enough involvement to get the job done. Olivia Adamson (2G, 1A) and Emma Ward (1G, 2A) paced the unit, and Natalie Smith (2G) and Emma Tyrrell (2G) had a pair of goals each. Payton Rowley (1G) was the only other player to score with the first tally of the game for SU.

The defense had a few breakdowns, especially early, but they were mostly solid holding Maryland to single-digits and 14 turnovers. Katie Goodale stood out, as she usually does, with five ground balls and three caused turnovers, and Delaney Sweitzer really played well with 10 saves (.526 SV%), five GBs and one CT.

The draw unit ended up having a good day with a 12-9 edge. Kate Mashewske continued her struggles, only picking up one draw win herself, but Adamson did well when she came in to take and Natalie Smith and Maddy Baxter were especially good on the circle with five and four draw wins, respectively.

There is absolutely no let up on the Orange’s brutal schedule, as their next game will be next Saturday, February 24 at 12 PM when they travel to South Bend to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who just beat Northwestern, 14-10, last night.