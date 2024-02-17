Syracuse Sports Saturday game thread

It’s a busy Saturday for Syracuse Orange sports. We’re kicking this off with the #5 women’s lacrosse team hosting the #9 Maryland Terrapins at Noon in the Dome. This game will be streamed on the ACCNX.

Men’s Basketball is in Atlanta to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 5:30 on the CW. We’ve got your things to watch and your game predictions for this one.

The undefeated #7 Orange men’s lacrosse team will take on #4 Maryland at 6:00 on ESPNU. Both lacrosse games are part of the 15 for Life Day in memory of former Orange Rob Kavovit. Here’s more on the foundation and their work:

Enjoy the games and Go Orange!