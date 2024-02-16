Syracuse basketball: Otto’s Army selects “campout” dates for key men’s, women’s basketball games

Many Syracuse University students and alumni should know about the annual campout for Syracuse Orange basketball hosted by Otto’s Army — an on-campus organization which works to set up a lot of the events and themes for the student section.

Typically, the campout takes place on the weekend when Syracuse men’s basketball plays Duke in the JMA Wireless Dome (writer’s note: during my time at SU, the campout was hosted for the Duke games during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons). But this year, Otto’s Army is changing things up and for the absolute better, so you might want to clear your calendars for next weekend.

Earlier this week, Otto’s Army announced a multi-game campout for both men’s and women’s basketball, each of which are playing in games with some important significance. The #19 Syracuse women’s basketball team will be the ones looking to #DefendTheDome versus the Blue Devils on Thursday night (Feb. 22). The campout and must-watch women’s basketball matchup versus Duke leads right into that Saturday (Feb. 24), where the men’s team will celebrate “Coach Jim Boeheim Day” when the Orange take on Notre Dame.

(Writer’s note directed to any SU students: this post from Otto’s Army contains all the information you need regarding any logistics.)

(Editor’s note directed to non-students: this is not an opportunity to relive your college days. If you want to camp out before the game, you can. Just do it at an appropriate location)

Mardi Gras, Syracuse style pic.twitter.com/8NOVMolCd8 — Syracuse Athletics (@Cuse) February 14, 2024

Like I mentioned, both games will each be pretty important for each program.

Starting with the women’s team: students will not only get a guaranteed Duke versus Syracuse experience this season at the Dome, but the Blue Devils currently project as an eight-seed in ESPN’s latest bracketology update. This is easily the Orange’s toughest remaining opponent at home, and similar to Thursday night’s game versus Miami, Duke will be coming out with some sense of urgency.

The women’s team remains scorching hot and currently in the hunt for a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament, and Syracuse is 13-1 at home this year. Home-court advantage is going to be essential for this game.

One last note: superstar guard Dyaisha Fair is nearing fifth all-time on the NCAA Division I women’s basketball career scoring list. There’s a slim chance, but nonetheless a possibility Fair could move to fifth all-time against Duke.

Moving on to the men’s team, it’s going to be a very entertaining atmosphere with Boeheim getting his recognition. Whether you’re a student, alum, or general Syracuse basketball fan, it’s a game that will appeal to pretty much everyone given what’s planned.

Next weekend will arguably be the best “you don’t want to miss” weekend where both teams are at home for two pretty important games.