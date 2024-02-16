Syracuse Orange basketball: How do the Orange’s stars stack up by the numbers?

There is no doubt that right now is an exciting time to be a fan of Syracuse Orange basketball.

The women's team appears to be a lock to make the March Madness tournament, and incredible performances by some of their star players have helped carry them there. The men's team is still battling for a spot in March and is just coming off of the program's biggest regular-season win in years against North Carolina.

As the regular season approaches its final days, let's see how players for the Orange’s men's and women's teams rank statistically amongst their ACC peers.

For each statistical category that a player ranks inside the top 15 in ACC play (for their respective gender), they will get a point. We can then rank the players that qualify based on who ranks inside the top 15 in the most stats.

Keep in mind that the data used is from Thursday, February 15th, prior to the slate of women’s basketball games held last night. Also, only statistics from in-ACC play will be considered for consistency's sake. Let's look at the elite statistical performers for the Orange:

1 | Dyaisha Fair | GR | Guard | 7 Points

Scoring, 2nd Overall, 24.1 ppg

Assists, 11th Overall, 3.5 apg

Free Throw Percentage, 12th Overall, 79%

Steals, 5th Overall, 2.2 spg

Three-Point Percentage, 3rd Overall, 38%

Three-Pointers Made per Game, 1st Overall, 4.2 pg

Minutes Played, 1st Overall, 39 mpg

If you have watched ANY Syracuse women’s basketball game this season, you probably saw this coming. Fair is an absolute stat stuffer on all fronts and ranks as one of the best guards in the ACC, if not the country. Leading the SU team in all of these metrics, it is clear just how much they rely on her. Fair’s 4.2 three-balls hit per game is probably the most ridiculous stat on this entire list as she hits nearly 1.5 more threes per game than her next-best ACC competition. Fair is also only about 1.5 points per game off of being the leading scorer in the conference.

2 | Judah Mintz | SO | Guard | 4 Points

Scoring, 9th Overall, 16.4 ppg

Assists, 3rd Overall, 5.1 apg

Steals, 5th Overall, 1.9 spg

Minutes Played, 2nd Overall, 35 mpg

Yes, I’m sure you are shocked to see the darling of SU basketball rank second overall. Although Mintz doesn't keep his shooting percentages as high as Fair, he still ranks as one of the top ACC players in key statistics like scoring, steals, and assists. Of course, Mintz’s most impressive ability is his availability, sitting less than half a minute behind UNC’s RJ Davis to become the ACC’s leader in minutes played per game.

T-3 | JJ Starling | SO | Guard | 3 Points

Scoring, 13th Overall, 15 ppg

Field-Goal Percentage, 8th Overall, 50%

Minutes Played, 5th Overall, 35 mpg

Starling is a bit lucky that we don’t include his early-season, non-ACC games in this calculation. Luckily for the Orange, since ACC play has started, JStar has been balling out. Like Mintz, Starling ranks as one of the most-used players in the ACC as he sits about one minute behind RJ Davis. Starling’s most eye-popping stat is his field-goal percentage, which is absurdly high for a guard who takes difficult shots as he does.

T-3 | Maliq Brown | SO | Forward/Center | 3 Points

Rebounding, 9th Overall, 7.8 rpg

Steals, 3rd Overall, 2.1 spg

Blocks, 11th Overall, 1.1 bpg

Everyone should know by now that Brown is a prolific stat-stuffer. His 5x5 game against Louisville a week ago helps prove it. Brown's versatility and defensive presence have been critical to the Orange’s success this season, and he is the only player in the conference to rank inside the top 15 in steals, rebounds, and blocks. In fact, Brown is only 0.07 steals per game away from leading the ACC, which is very surprising for a F/C. UVA’s Reece Beekman currently leads the conference with 2.14 per game.

5 | Alyssa Latham | FR | Forward/Center | 2 Points

Rebounds, 14th Overall, 6.5 rpg

Blocks, 6th Overall, 1.6 bpg

Latham has been a major presence in the paint this season for the Orange, and the stats show it. The only freshman to make the list, her interior dominance can give ‘Cuse fans hope that there is another star in the making in Central New York.

T-6 | Georgia Wooley | JR | Guard | 1 Point

Steals, 6th Overall, 1.9 spg

Although Wooley isn’t quite as high on this list as she might have hoped at the beginning of the season, her 1.9 steals per game rank in the top tier of ACC players. The fact that Fair and Wooley both feature on this list indicates just how dangerous the women’s backcourt is for opposing guards.

T-6 | Quadir Copeland | SO | Guard/Forward | 1 Point

Steals, 6th Overall, 1.9 spg

Very cute to see that Wooley and Copeland both rank as the 6th best in the conference in terms of steals, and both average 1.9 per game. In an impressive feat for the men's team, Copeland is the 3rd player to appear on the steals chart, with him, Brown, and Mintz all inside the top six. Combine this with Wooley and Fair’s contributions, and the Orange could start an entire co-ed team of certified pickpockets.

T-6 | Kyra Wood | JR | Forward | 1 Point

Blocks, 15th Overall, 1.2 bpg

Just irking into the top 15, Kyra Wood is the second woman for SU to rank inside the top 15 for blocks, joining Alyssa Latham. Wood has put together a solid season for the Orange and has contributed heavily to their interior defense and rebounding.

T-6 | Chris Bell | SO | Forward | 1 Point

Three-Pointers Made per Game, 11th Overall, 2.4 pg

You know what they say: shooters gonna shoot. Syracuse pure scorer Chris Bell unsurprisingly ranks in the top 15 with his itchy trigger finger from three.

We will check back in at the end of the regular season for an update to the list, but were there any surprises for you?