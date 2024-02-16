Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll vs Georgia Tech

The Syracuse Orange (19-9, 7-7) hope to put together a late-season push towards the NCAA Tournament bubble with a road win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (19-5, 3-11) tomorrow night in Atlanta.

Tip-off is at 5:30 on the CW. After we all checked the #DisloyalIdiot card on Tuesday, here’s what we’re predicting this time:

Kevin: Syracuse 73, Georgia Tech 70

Since beating North Carolina, Georgia Tech has dropped four straight including games to both Notre Dame and Louisville. The Orange have to avoid their own post-UNC letdown and I think they have the ability to squeak out a road win in this game. Syracuse won’t shoot as well as they did earlier in the week, but Chris Bell and Quadir Copeland provide the supplemental office in this one.

Mike: Syracuse 78, Georgia Tech 66

They just keep reeling me back in... SU followed up their only ranked win of last season (against #23 NC State) by losing the next four in disappointing fashion, including one against GT. That’s not happening again this time. The Yellow Jackets have played up to some incredible competition this season but also played down to Louisville and Notre Dame their past two games. Against an SU squad feeling on top of the world, they’ll fall short.

Finn: Syracuse 72, Georgia Tech 68

For me, this is one of the toughest games to call this season. GT has won against its best opponents such as UNC and Duke, but also dropped some stinkers against bad teams such as Notre Dame and Louisville. Tech is also coming off a four-game losing slump whereas the Orange enter the matchup off of their biggest win in years. I think the Orange will travel to Georgia looking to play the same aggressive and uptempo style that won them the game against UNC. If this is the case, a Jackets’ offense that moves slowly and is prone to going cold could struggle to keep up. I think the Orange’s tenacity and hunger could be just enough to win the game.

Max: Syracuse 68, Georgia Tech 67

Time and time again, we’ve seen an Orange letdown on the road following a big home win. Call me crazy, but I’m backing Syracuse to turn it around this time. Why? No win was bigger than taking down #7 North Carolina at the Dome. The added confidence of beating a blue blood carries over in the Peach State against a slumping Georgia Tech team, as a buzzer-beating layup will put SU over the edge.

Dom: Syracuse 75, Georgia Tech 69

As Max noted, the confidence should be pretty high for the Orange after their upset win over the Tar Heels. I do wonder how Syracuse’s offense will look versus Georgia Tech coming off a game where the Orange shot 62.5% from the field and 47% (8/17) from three. Mintz and Starling are hopefully able to build off their individual play in the UNC game, but if the threes aren’t falling, where else is Syracuse going to get its offense from.

Szuba: Syracuse 77, Georgia Tech 59

This is the perfect cool down opponent for Syracuse with the downside being it’s an away game. Georgia Tech beating Duke, UNC and Clemson is weird, but luckily for Syracuse the Yellow Jackets only like beating the top teams in the league. Plus, Georgia Tech has lost four straight and hasn’t broke out of the 50s in two of its last three. Miles Kelly represents a lone offensive threat as Damon Stoudamire doesn’t have a consistent secondary scorer. It’ll be hard for the Yellow Jackets to slow the Syracuse guards and Maliq Brown should have no trouble doing Maliq Brown things. Syracuse wins going away.

