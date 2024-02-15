Syracuse women’s basketball: Defense shines as #19 Orange survive on road, defeat Miami 71-60

Despite a closer than expected battle late in the fourth quarter, the #19 Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (21-4, 11-3) came through down the end on Thursday night to defeat the Miami Hurricanes (16-8, 6-7) 71-60, handing the program their fourth-straight win.

Syracuse was up by as much as 17 points, but a sluggish performance on offense allowed Miami to trim the Orange’s lead down to as low as five points. Even with the late-game cold streak, Syracuse’s defense held its own versus Miami for most of the game while Georgia Woolley shouldered the load on offense to help the Orange secure a critical double-digit road win over an NCAA Tournament-caliber opponent.

Woolley finished with a game-high 24 points on 10/19 shooting with 3 rebounds and 5 assists. Dyaisha Fair (11 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists on 4/14 shooting) and Alyssa Latham (10 points on 5/8 shooting and 6 rebounds) also scored in double-figures, while Alaina Rice (9 points and 7 rebounds) reached 1,000 career points in the win.

Syracuse began the first quarter shooting a perfect 3/3 out of the gate thanks to two scores around the basket by Wood and Wilson, plus an and-one floater from Woolley. Syracuse and Miami played close to start off, but a two-minute scoring drought from the Hurricanes allowed the Orange to go on a 6-0 run heading into the first media timeout. Four of Syracuse’s five starters scored at least one basket as the Orange took a 13-7 lead at the halfway point in the quarter.

After Miami reduced the Orange’s lead down to three points, Fair knocked down Syracuse’s first three of the day after the team started off 0/4. On the next possession, Izabel Varejao knocked down a mid-ranger to give Syracuse an eight-point lead (22-14) — the Orange’s largest lead in the game so far. Syracuse shot 53% from the field as Woolley scored 9 of the Orange’s 22 points in the quarter.

The Orange’s depth started to shine across the board as the offense continued to roll in the second quarter. Varejao knocked down another mid-ranger from the left wing, while Sophie Burrows drilled her first three-point attempt to extend Syracuse’s lead to 37-28. Syracuse closed the quarter with three straight made field goals, capped off by a mid-ranger from Latham to put the Orange up by 11 points (39-28) at halftime.

While the Orange only shot 2/10 from three in the first half, they did shoot 15/23 on two-point field goals (52% from the field overall) as nine different Syracuse players made at least one shot in the first half. Woolley had a game-high 11 points in the half, but the Orange also got 13 points off its bench to help keep the team out in front.

Likewise, the Hurricanes (45% from the field) shot the ball decently but struggled late in the second quarter to get enough defensive stops. Oldacre led Miami with a team-high 8 points in the first half while three additional players scored at least two baskets.

The offenses started to cool to kick off the second half, but Miami was held scoreless for the first three minutes of the half. After a few freebies at the foul line, Latham finally scored Syracuse’s first basket in the half on a layup off an offensive rebound to put Syracuse up by 14 points (42-28), which forced the Hurricanes to call timeout with seven minutes left in the third quarter.

After a brief two-minute scoring drought, Syracuse’s offense started to get going again while its defense continued to make things difficult for Miami. Rice scored a layup to reach 1,000 career points and put Syracuse up by 13 points again. On the next possession, Rice pushed the pace and found Woolley for a layup inside to give Syracuse a 48-33 lead with 3:15 left in the quarter. Yet again, Miami was forced to call timeout.

Alaina Rice scores her 1,000th career point in her home state in front of her family



https://t.co/hifMj5LBiq pic.twitter.com/sIhKEbQ3YU — 'Cuse Hoops (@CuseWBB) February 16, 2024

Syracuse’s defense proved to be the deciding factor in the second half — Miami shot just 2/15 in the third quarter and went over six minutes straight without any field goals. The Orange’s lead ballooned to as much as 17 points (53-36) after they made four of their last five baskets.

But Miami wouldn’t go away that easy. The Hurricanes trimmed the Orange’s lead down to 55-45 with under eight minutes left to go, which forced Felisha Legette-Jack to call timeout.

The Orange’s lead fell to as low as five points (61-56) with only a few minutes to go, but down the stretch, Woolley continued to keep the offense afloat. With 1:41 left to go, she drilled a three at the top of the key to put Syracuse back up eight points followed by a three from Fair to put the game away for good.

Following a thrilling win in Coral Gables, Syracuse will travel next to Charlottesville for a matchup on Sunday afternoon versus the Virginia Cavaliers.