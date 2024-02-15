ACC Winter Meetings: new changes to basketball and football next season

The ACC winter meetings concluded yesterday and there are a couple of news items that Syracuse Orange fans will want to note.

While there will be no changes to the ACC games played next season, both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be limited to the top fifteen schools. This means that three men’s teams won’t make it to Charlotte in 2025 and three women’s teams won’t be invited to Greensboro.

If it seems awkward to have a Tournament with an odd number of teams, you’re not wrong. Apparently since the Big Ten is going with fifteen, the ACC needed to follow suit. The logic here is that your top seed gets a bye and would have to play a maximum of three games before the NCAA Tournament. Had the ACC just kept it where each school made the post-season Tournament, you’d have a play-in round between the bottom four teams. We’ll have to see if this changes after schools begin missing out, and coaches feel even more heat from boosters.

The other significant news item relates to football and technology. Pending NCAA final approval, the ACC announced that teams will have access to in-game video for sideline adjustments. Coaches will also be given access to devices to communicate with players on the field. It would seem as though NCAA approval is a formality at this point so look for these changes to be in place this fall.

While coaches would never go for it, there has to be a person in a business office thinking about the ability to charge boosters a fee that let’s them listen in on these communications.

We also think the ACC should put JMA Wireless in charge of these stadium set-ups so we can enjoy the ridiculous conspiracy theories which would crop up from fans (and some coaches) after a strong Syracuse performance. Can you imagine what Narduzzi or Dabo might say in that situation? It could be a blogging gold mine....