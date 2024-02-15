Syracuse football: Where does the 2024 Orange recruiting class rank?

The Syracuse Orange football spring practice season is right around the corner.

First-year head coach Fran Brown will take the field for the first time in SU’s first spring practice on March 21. Following 14 practices that span over four weeks, the annual Orange Spring Game on April 20 will be the first event open to the public.

But what about his inaugural recruiting class? Quarterback Kyle McCord is a huge get from the transfer portal, but what about those players coming right from high school. Here’s where recruiting sites are ranking the 2024 Syracuse class.

247Sports: 34th overall, 7th in ACC

The highest rating by any website, 247Sports is particularly fond of incoming edge rusher KingJoseph Edwards from Georgia, giving him the best rating (90 grade) by far compared to the other three sources. The Orange also ranks 23rd nationally with their transfer class, the best mark since 247Sports began tracking in 2019.

Rivals: 36th overall, 8th in ACC

Similarly, Rivals has SU middle-of-the-pack in the ACC. It’s particularly fond of running back signee Yasin Willis, the only source to give him a four-star rating. The Montvale, New Jersey native ranks second overall in his state, just ahead of another new Orangemen, wide receiver Emanuel Ross.

On3: 38th overall, 9th in ACC

On3 drops Syracuse below Stanford and Georgia Tech in the conference recruiting standings. The site loves Ross, tight end Jamie Tremble, and cornerback Marcellus Barnes. Another Garden State product, Ross ranks 44th of all receivers in the country, receiving a four-star, 94 overall grade. Tremble and Barnes, both southeastern U.S. recruits, also boast four-star grades, rounding out On3’s top three Orangemen.

HS Football ✅

CFB

Checkout my senior year highlights!https://t.co/XUMbxd7Fm6 — Emanuel Ross (@EmanuelRoss13) December 2, 2023

ESPN: 42nd overall, 9th in ACC

Rounding out the group, ESPN has SU as the lowest-ranked of the four sites, favoring multiple Big 10 schools over the Orange that other places flip-flopped. However, ESPN was the only recruiting site to give defensive end Caden Brown four stars instead of three. Hailing from Brooklyn, the edge rusher pivoted from Rutgers to Syracuse after Brown’s hiring.

How do you think this incoming Orange class will perform on the field? Which recruit are you most excited to see?