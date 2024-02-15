Syracuse men’s basketball: the Orange were able to beat North Carolina in the paint

Back in December, I took a look at the Syracuse Orange shot charts and pointed out areas where the Orange were struggling.

At that point, Syracuse was getting into the paint, but not getting to the rim and that led to some challenges scoring against tougher defenses. On Tuesday night, the Orange were hot from the field and what helped the most was what they did when they got into the paint.

Here’s the shot breakdown from the North Carolina game courtesy of CBB Analytics. What jumps out to you?

UNC is only allowing teams to shoot 41.1% against them on the year, but Syracuse was able to make 22 for 31 inside the arc. The Orange converted every attempt at the rim- there was no hesitation from players when they got a step on the defense, it was get downhill to the basket and finish

Take him Judah



ESPN pic.twitter.com/8kgTrDOHyf — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) February 14, 2024

The other adjustment we saw from both Judah Mintz and JJ Starling was not driving the ball into traffic. Syracuse’s guards hit the paint and if they had Tar Heels defenders between them and the rim, they pulled up before they got into trouble. Too many times this season we’ve seen the Orange get into the paint and stop before forcing tough jumpers. In this game, actions were more decisive and the shots were falling.

Syracuse was able to get Carolina away from the basket thanks in part to Maliq Brown’s opening few minutes. Brown hitting two threes in the early part of the game forced Armando Bacot to stay up on him in pick and roll situations. With Bacot pulled away from the basket, the Orange were able to find space to operate.

Maliq Brown 2-for-2 from 3!



He has 8 points in the first 4:34 of action.



ESPN pic.twitter.com/eCYthpGjPT — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) February 14, 2024

We can’t count on Brown to continue to rain down deep shots, but the Orange can replicate this focused attack. Spreading the floor, spacing defenders and attacking with purpose allowed Syracuse to keep Carolina on their (tar) heels on the defensive end. Good offense also kept the UNC offense from getting into transition as often as they’d like.

As we head down the stretch, let’s hope Syracuse doesn’t forget what works for them as the offense will need to continue to carry the post-season hopes for this squad.