Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Orange grab first win in 18-7 triumph over Army

The Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team continued their good momentum from the final three quarters of their loss to Northwestern in their home opener at the JMA Dome on Wednesday, jumping out early and never looking back in an 18-7 win over No. 18 Army.

In the first ever meeting between the two NYS programs, Kayla Treanor’s Orange blitzed Michelle Tumolo’s Black Knights right out of the gate by pouring in four goals inside of the game’s opening five minutes for an immediate 4-0 lead.

From there, they kept the pressure up for much of the rest of the first half. Army mixed a pair of goals in, but ‘Cuse scored eight of the next 10 to take over the game for good and start the running clock with a 12-2 advantage about halfway through the second quarter.

SU took a 13-3 lead into the break, and the second half was pretty lackluster from an Orange point-of-view with a near even split (5-4 SU) as the team’s traded goals with Army never getting closer than eight and ‘Cuse never being up by more than their final margin of 11. The running clock was stopped and started five different times over the course of that back-and-forth.

This game served as a good opportunity for some players to showcase what they can potentially contribute to an offense in search of an identity with all the turnover from last season.

We know what Emma Ward (3G, 2A) and Olivia Adamson (1G, 4A) bring to the table, which is the talent and versatility to produce in any way this offense needs them to; just look at Olivia’s six goals against Northwestern versus her four assists in this game. We know about Emma Tyrrell (1G, 1A), too, although the graduate student is off to a slow start with just three points in two games.

But we also know that other players will need to step up into larger roles for the first time this season, even if they’ve been contributors before. That’s where Natalie Smith (4G, 2A) comes in. The senior was all over the field on Wednesday, finishing with a career-high six points, two ground balls and three draw controls. She was great in the Northwestern game, too, and has 10 points in two games. She’s shown an ability to contribute in the past, but she’s making a great early case to do more as a senior.

Another strong case was made in this game by Payton Rowley (4G), who showed an ability to score in a variety of ways, including off a beautiful roll dodge near the crease in the first quarter. The junior is an unexpected starter for this offense, and hopefully she’ll be pouring in a lot more goals like we saw in this one.

Maddy Baxter (2G) scored a couple nice goals, including taking a clearing pass at midfield and coming all the way in for a finish. She hopped off injured in the fourth quarter, but did run out for the postgame celebration with her teammates. Meghan Rode (2G) is another potential candidate for increased productivity, and she came on in the fourth and scored the first two goals of her career, including a really nice fall-away jump shot for her first one:

First career goal for Meghan Rode!



Transfer Emma Muchnick (2A) is yet another, and the backup midfielder had a pair of nice assists in this game, one of which went to Savannah Sweitzer (1G, 1A), who submitted her candidacy with the highlight of the day on a gorgeous around-the-world goal in front of net:

While the offense came firing out of the gates to lead the charge, the zone defense was quietly having a vastly improved day over their opener against one of the most dangerous offenses in the sport.

The unit had a really solid game, clamping down and making it difficult for Army to penetrate inside and get good looks. They were able to hold the Black Knights to only seven goals and only 23 total shots while they committed 16 turnovers, eight of which were officially “caused turnovers”.

Of Army’s seven goals, they scored two in transition, two on free-positions, and one on a man-up; meaning only two of their goals the whole game were scored in 7-on-7.

Bianca Chevarie led the charge with three CTs, while Katie Goodale had three GBs and one CT. As she always seems to, Katie also took two very impressive charges in this game, one of which involved her throwing herself in front of a charging player at the last second.

Delaney Sweitzer didn’t have her best statistical game in cage, but she played well while facing only 12 shots on frame. She finished with five saves, including a spectacular diving stop in the first quarter in which she stole a goal away from the Black Knights.

Kate Mashewske got off to another slow start, but improved nicely as the game went on. The Orange lost six of the first nine draws, but ended up winning the DC battle, 16-11. Kate especially did better winning them to herself, corralling nine draws for the game.

The most concerning part was that I counted four times that she won the draw but then she or someone else turned it over shortly after winning possession. That kind of sloppiness needs to get cleaned up very quickly with SU’s challenging schedule. I think she’s still knocking off some of the rust, especially since she didn’t start practicing until January.

Kate and the Orange will be back in action this weekend for a marquee, Top 10 matchup with the No. 9 Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, February 17 at 12 PM on ACC Network Extra.