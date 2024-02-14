Syracuse basketball guard Quadir Copeland stole the game from North Carolina. Then he stole the show.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team earned its first victory over a ranked opponent in 364 days by defeating the No. 7 North Carolina Tar Heels on Tuesday night. Although Judah Mintz and JJ Starling will receive deserved plaudits for the victory, Quadir Copeland stole the game away from North Carolina with a few key plays late.

“Quadir was great. He was active. I thought he came in the beginning of the first half and made some good offensive drives. But defensively toward the end of the game, I mean, again — he made some game-winning plays. Game-winning steals. So I was happy for him,” Adrian Autry said.

With over two minutes remaining and Syracuse clinging to a four point lead, Starling had his shot blocked and the rebound fell into the hands of his former Notre Dame teammate Cormac Ryan. Copeland promptly made a play on the ball and knocked it out bounds off Ryan. The sophomore guard erupted with a passionate swing of his arm and slapped hands with a Syracuse fan sitting courtside.

On the ensuing defensive possession, Copeland reached for a loose ball after a deflected pass as Syracuse was in its 2-3 zone. He and Armando Bacot grappled for possession, only for the ball to carom off Bacot’s shin out of bounds. Copeland had earned another extra possession for Syracuse.

Lastly, with Syracuse holding a five point lead with just over 30 seconds left, North Carolina kicked the ball to Ryan on the right wing for a three. But Copeland recovered, reached down and stripped Ryan, earning his third steal of the game. Staring out into the JMA Wireless Dome crowd, Copeland put on a mean mug — to nobody in particular — as if to say I told you so.

With his brother Daiquan on hand — the reason Copeland took up basketball in the first place, to be like his older brother — Copeland made those game-winning types of plays that resulted in the first ranked win of the Autry era.

“I just feel like that was just me doing what I can do,” Copeland said post-game.

A quick glance at the box score suggests a modest night for the exuberant guard from Philadelphia. Copeland finished with 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals. But the defense — including those three steals — were as important as just about any sequence in the game that didn’t include a banked-in three.

After he stole away multiple chances for North Carolina to edge closer, Copeland and his unfettered enthusiasm came into Autry’s post-game press conference and stole the show like a thief in the night. Copeland, never one to be short on words, was just trying to celebrate the victory. Before the exchange was over Autry made sure to let Copeland know he was lucky to come up with that last steal.

“He hates my reaching. He wants me to be a disciplined defender,” Copeland said of his head coach. “I feel like that’s the one thing that makes me and Maliq [Brown] unique, being able to have hands and stuff like that. Being able to make those steals.”

Copeland’s interruption of the press conference is surely a sign of the times. Autry seemed only so surprised, knowing what the display was all about. Copeland was just trying to celebrate and have a little fun.

“You see what I deal with, right?” Autry gestured to a room full of media members in an endearing tone.

Copeland, apparently a non-subscriber to brevity, continued on. He couldn’t be bothered with formalities.

“They keep asking questions, Q,” Autry pleaded with his top bench player, perhaps trying to bring the focus back to the matter at hand.

Copeland wouldn’t budge. But he was innocent and this was a victimless crime.

“Yo we got a lot of questions to answer too!” Copeland joked toward his coach and the media.

With that, Copeland had invited reporters and media representatives into the Syracuse locker room where he’d be waiting with a smoothie in hand to answer questions. It would’ve been rude not to oblige.