Judah Mintz and JJ Starling shine in Syracuse men’s basketball’s upset victory over No. 7 North Carolina

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team earned its first marquee win of the Adrian Autry era by taking down No. 7 North Carolina at home on Tuesday night. Syracuse’s starting backcourt had a lot to do with that as Judah Mintz and JJ Starling combined for 48 points on 17-26 shooting.

In many ways, it was the return of dominant Syracuse guard play that propelled the program to its first top ten win since it beat Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium in 2019. Mintz led the way with 25 points and JJ Starling finished close behind with 23.

“Judah and JJ. When you come into the season with those two guys, that’s kind of the expectation. And I thought today they stepped up big,” Adrian Autry said.

Both guards shined throughout the game, but Syracuse’s two dynamic guards went the distance by playing all 80 minutes from the two guard positions. They had enough gas in the tank to take over down the stretch and close out.

“Their guards were really good tonight, Mintz and Starling,” North Carolina’s Hubert Davis said. “We just didn’t have an answer for them one-on-one.”

Syracuse’s offensive game plan was apparent on Tuesday night as the Orange spaced the floor and were intent to have Starling or Mintz take their defenders off the bounce. For Starling, that resulted in mostly mid-range jumpshots which found the bottom of the net. For Mintz — who drew nine fouls in this game — that meant mostly getting to the rim.

“He was aggressive,” Starling said of Mintz. “He played his game. There was no thought process and overthinking in his game tonight.”

Mintz didn’t disagree.

“I think we’re pretty hard to defend one-on-one. I think we’re hard to defend in pick and roll. If teams are going to put two on the ball and make us pass it, (we’re) just playing the right way. That was really the emphasis for us,” Mintz said.

Mintz and Starling’s synergy was evident against Carolina, something that had appeared to be lacking earlier this season. With Starling working through his jumpshot troubles in the early going and searching to regain his confidence, questions arose about the guards’ chemistry.

Starling, who has spent tiresome hours retooling his jumpshot in the middle of this season with Gerry McNamara, has reclaimed that confidence. He’s shooting 58.9% overall and 37.2% from three over his last six games.

Mintz said the two guards were “just trusting each other” against North Carolina and emphasized taking shots they know they’re good at. As both guards focused on making the right reads and took turns breaking down North Carolina’s individual defenders, the chemistry shined through.

“That’s been my brother since the beginning of the season,” Starling said of Mintz. “We’ve just grown so much together, pushing each other in practice. Now it’s starting to show in games. We’re starting to feed off each other.”

The Syracuse guards worked heavily on making the right reads in pick and roll in practice leading up to the North Carolina game. A valuable part of the Syracuse offense is utilizing Maliq Brown on high-ball screens.

If teams play in drop coverage, JJ Starling is a threat from three and excellent in mid-range. When teams hard hedge and send two defenders on the ball-handler, Brown is a threat on the short roll, capable of attacking the rim from 15-feet or making the extra pass when defenses help and collapse.

“We really just wanted to put them in rotation,” Mintz said. “At times, they played drop coverage a lot but they put two on the ball and made it easy for ‘Liq to make reads. If they didn’t come help then we could shoot over their guards.”

“We ran our stuff,” Autry added. “I thought Judah and JJ did an unbelievable job of taking what the defense gave them, making shots, making kickouts, making great reads.”

When it looked like North Carolina had stemmed the tide and regained control of the game with a late 65-64 lead, Starling answered. Somehow, he banked in three from over 25 feet as the shotclock was winding down. With a young team comprised almost exclusively of sophomores, Syracuse has faltered in similar situations this season. There would be none of that on Tuesday night.

“Once I hit that it kind of felt like the momentum swung in our favor,” Starling said of his banked-in three. “We just dug in defensively even more, making the right rotations.”

North Carolina’s head coach agreed. Syracuse reclaimed the lead for the final time on Starling’s three.

“From that point on I just felt like we couldn’t catch back up,” Davis said.

All Quadir Copeland could do was turn around and put his hands up, just happy the shot went down.

“That was a big time shot,” Copeland said. “Like I say, (he’s) a big time player. They make big time plays.”

While banking in that three was perhaps equal parts luck and skill, it’s hard to deny the confidence Starling is playing with. It’s unconventional for a player to retool his jumpshot in the middle of a season but the risky move has paid off. With McNamara working closely with Starling, the star guard’s confidence is sky high.

“I believe in the work that I put in. All these guys help me so much — night in, night out,” Starling said. “So I gotta trust in my work and have the mindset that nobody can stay in font of me. I feel like that’s why I’ve grown mentally. My game is starting to flourish.”

All in, it was the best combined performance of Syracuse’s two starting guards this season. More importantly, they were happy to defer to one another or make the right play when the game called for it. At its peak, a hallmark of the Syracuse program is elite guard play. That was on display against North Carolina. But at the end of the day, Starling and Mintz are simply good ball players. Perhaps it’s no more complicated than that.

“They’re dogs, man. They’re hoopers,” Copeland said. “They’re just good at the game of ball.”