Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Army preview and game thread

The Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team is back home for the first time in 2024 and looking to get their season on the winning track.

Coming off their 18-15, season-opening loss to the No. 1 Northwestern Wildcats, ‘Cuse will step into the JMA Dome in search of their first win as they face a brand new opponent led by a very familiar face in the No. 18 Army Black Knights.

This is the first ever meeting between the two NYS schools, but there is a big connection as Army is helmed by second-year head coach Michelle Tumolo, who starred for SU from 2010-2013. Her 278 career points are the seventh-most in program history, and she was a Tewaaraton finalist in 2012.

The game is scheduled for 4 PM on ACC Network Extra.

Injury bug strikes again

We have to start with some really brutal news that became officially official this week when head coach Kayla Treanor had her media availability, as she confirmed that incoming freshmen Alexa Vogelman and Ashlee Volpe are both out for the season with injuries.

Vogelman, a midfielder, was the No. 5 recruit in Inside Lacrosse’s final incoming freshmen rankings, while Volpe, an attacker, was ranked No. 21.

It's a pair of huge blows to this roster as both freshmen were expected to play important roles in helping to replace Meaghan Tyrrell, Meg Carney and Sierra Cockerille for this year’s offense.

It’s an unfortunate and familiar feeling that fans of Syracuse women’s lacrosse have felt far too often, but now the offense will need other players to step up even more if they want to remain competitive with the upper echelon this year.

Freshmen Alexa Vogelman and Ashlee Volpe, the No. 5 and No. 21 recruits in the class of 2023, have been ruled out for the 2024 season, Kayla Treanor announced during weekly media availability. https://t.co/dqwYfBD9uY — Daily Orange Sports (@DOsports) February 13, 2024

All-time series : 0-0, first ever meeting

: 0-0, first ever meeting Army last season : 15-4 overall, 8-1 Patriot League; lost in NCAA First Round to James Madison, 12-8

: 15-4 overall, 8-1 Patriot League; lost in NCAA First Round to James Madison, 12-8 Army this season: 0-1 overall, 0-0 Patriot League

Michelle is coming off a fantastic first year at West Point in which she led the Black Knights to one of their best seasons ever. They won their first 11 games on their way to a ranking that reached just outside the Top 10, finishing with a great record and their first ever selection to the NCAA Tournament.

This year, they got off to a rough start as they dropped their opener, 13-9, at home to No. 15 USC.

The expectations are now there for this Army team after a strong first year under Tumolo. They were picked to finished second in the Patriot League’s preseason poll behind perennial favorite, Loyola. They were the only team other than Loyola (18) to receive any first-place votes with two.

The Black Knights are led by sophomore attacker Brigid Duffy, this year’s Patriot League preseason Midfielder of the Year. Brigid was a phenom as a freshman, leading the team in points (82), goals (56), ground balls (35) and caused turnovers (19), as well as second on the team in draw controls (90). She’s a do-it-all type player, and she finished last season as a Patriot League First Team and All-American selection.

Outside of Duffy, the Black Knights did lose a lot of production from last year’s team, including an 80-point scorer and a 45-point scorer who doubled as their main draw taker. They do have back their third-leading scorer from last year, Julia Gorajek, who joined Duffy as an All-Patriot League preseason selection. Last year’s fifth-leading scorer, Allison Reilly, joined Duffy with a four-point game in leading the team against USC last weekend.