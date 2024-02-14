Syracuse men’s basketball: three takeaways from the Orange’s 86-79 upset win over No. 7 North Carolina

Just when you thought their season was in peril, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team shot the lights out of the ball and held up all the way until the end to beat the #7 North Carolina Tar Heels 86-79 at home — the program’s first win over an AP top-10 opponent since beating #1 Duke in January 2019.

Exactly one month after losing by 36 points on the road to this same Tar Heels team, the Orange looked and played like a different team on Tuesday night in their first win over UNC since March 2021.

It feels good, doesn’t it? If you were there in-person, it was a sight to see. For those who couldn’t make it, the view on the broadcast was equally as awesome:

THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE DOME YOUR SYRACUSE ORANGE JUST DEFEATED #7 UNC ‼️‼️‼️ #defendourhouse pic.twitter.com/4bZAZTEOlh — Otto's Army (@OttosArmy) February 14, 2024

Syracuse still faces an uphill road ahead if the team plans to sneak in down the stretch into the NCAA Tournament, but yet again, the Orange rallied in spectacular fashion just when concerns felt like they where starting to pile up.

Here are your takeaways from the Orange’s best win of the season:

The Gameplan Pulled Through

Saddled with a limited rotation and set to play a veteran UNC group, Adrian Autry’s execution was as close to perfect as you could ask. On offense, Syracuse pushed the tempo during 4 on 3 and 3 on 2 situations. Yes, the Orange had an atrociously hot shooting night, but the process was there and it worked. The Orange also did their fair share of protecting the ball, only turning the ball over eight times all game after doing so 17 times in their last matchup.

Defensively, going to the 2-3 zone pretty much all game felt like the right call — Armando Bacot and R.J. Davis had their moments but rarely had the chance to take advantage of one-on-one situations unless it was late in the shot clock. Syracuse got killed on the offensive glass (13-3, advantage UNC) as expected, but the Orange forced more turnovers, avoided any foul trouble and kept things close just when it looked like the Tar Heels had any momentum in the second half.

Autry made two mid-game adjustments which were also critical to pulling out this win — benching Justin Taylor early in favor of Copeland and playing Maliq Brown the entire second half. Syracuse needed the balance of switching on defense and playmaking on offense. The five-man unit of Judah Mintz, J.J. Starling, Copeland, Chris Bell and Brown had to be out there as long as possible, and it was.

Mintz-Starling unlocked

A lot will be made of the Orange’s absurd shooting numbers, but this was really the game where you can see the power of Judah Mintz and J.J. Starling at pretty much full force on offense. The backcourt duo played all 48 minutes and combined for 48 of the Orange’s 86 points (nearly 56% of the offense).

The plan was clear from the jump — space the floor, play with tempo and get both Mintz and Starling attacking downhill. A lot of credit to Mintz (25 points, 8/11 shooting, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals) and Starling (23 points, 9/15 from the field, 3/6 from three) for protecting the ball, navigating tough driving lanes with patience and capitalizing on their looks. After the game was tied at 42-42, UNC never led in the second half by more than one point (65-64); timely baskets namely from Mintz and Starling helped to keep this one close before Syracuse pulled away in the end.

Unorthodox Shooting Splits

North Carolina shot 44% from three on 27 attempted and 50% on two-pointers, outrebounded the Orange and outscored Syracuse 18-3 in second chance points and 18-9 in fast-break points. Those numbers usually wouldn’t make the odds great for Syracuse to win.

Except, Syracuse’s offense just happened to play its most efficient game of the season. The Orange shot 62.5% overall, 47% (8/17) on three and 72% (18/25) from the foul line. Syracuse scored more than 40 points in both halves, never let UNC go up by more than four points and avoided the minutes-long scoring drought(s) that have plagued the Orange before.

Will that level of efficiency roll over into this weekend? Definitely not (Syracuse shot roughly 18% better from the field and 14% better from three versus UNC compared to its averages from the rest of this season).

But sometimes, you have to be good and you have to be lucky. Syracuse had both on Tuesday night, and it just so happened to be against the seventh-highest ranked team in the country.