Syracuse women’s basketball: weekly TNIAAM awards, Bracketology and ACC updates for February 14th

With just five games left until the ACC Tournament, the #19 Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (20-4, 10-3) sits right at the top of the conference standings. Which means: the final sprint to the finish line is here.

The Orange’s strong season in year two of the coach Felisha Legette-Jack era has the team eyeing a top-four seed in the ACC and potentially hosting part of the NCAA Tournament.

There’s a lot on the line between now and Selection Sunday. As always, let’s catch you up with your weekly recap of the Orange and everything else with women’s hoops.

The Orange this week and next week

Note: All team records include games from up to and including Tuesday, February 13.

Syracuse went 2-0 this past week after winning both its games by a combined four points. In back-to-back home games, the Orange sneaked by with a 62-59 win on Thursday over Georgia Tech followed by a nail-biting ending versus then-#15 Louisville which saw Dyaisha Fair knock down two free throws late in the 73-72 win.

Entering this week with a three-game winning streak, Syracuse is back on the road for consecutive home games versus Miami on Thursday evening and Virginia on Sunday afternoon.

The Fair All-Time Points Tracker

At 3,213 career points, Fair is just 71 points away from moving to fifth all-time on the NCAA Division I women’s basketball career scoring list. Based on her current scoring output versus the ACC (24.1 PPG) and overall this season (21.8 PPG), she’s on pace to make it to pass Brittney Griner for fifth all-time in scoring.

More interestingly, there’s a very realistic chance Fair could move to fifth on Senior Day — Syracuse’s final regular season game at the JMA Wireless Dome. If Fair averages exactly 24 points per game in her next three games, she’ll reach 72 points and move into fifth. To keep it simple: there’s a very solid chance Fair will reach fifth all-time in the Dome whether it be versus Duke on February 22 or two Sundays from now versus Pittsburgh.

NCAA Division I women’s basketball career scoring list Name Total Points All-Time Career Scoring Name Total Points All-Time Career Scoring Kelsey Plum 3,527 1st Caitlin Clark 3,520 2nd Kelsey Mitchell 3,402 3rd Jackie Stiles 3,393 4th Brittney Griner 3,283 5th Dyaisha Fair 3,213 6th

The TNIAAM Orange Player of the Week

This week’s winners: Dyaisha Fair and Kennedi Perkins

Once again, Fair’s scorching hot offense versus the ACC continued this past week versus Georgia Tech and Louisville. Fair led the Orange in scoring in both games, including a game-high 29 points along with 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals versus a ranked Cardinals team. Fair averaged 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals this past week.

Fair’s back to back performances earned her a collection of honors, including ESPN Player of the Week, Naismith Player of the Week and USBWA National Players of the Week. She was also named in this season’s Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Women’s Player of the Year Midseason Team.

With that said, it would be a travesty not to also give the honor to Kennedi Perkins, the backup point guard who fulfilled her role, knocked down some big time shots and made key defensive stops late against both Georgia Tech and Louisville. She’s rightfully earned her first TNIAAM Player of the Week nod.

TNIAAM Player of the Week tracker: Dyaisha Fair x7, Georgia Woolley x2, Alyssa Latham x2, Alaina Rice x2, Saniaa Wilson x1, Sophie Burrows x1, Kyra Wood x1, Kennedi Perkins x1

Bracketology and AP Poll Update

Note: Latest projections from ESPN’s Charlie Creme updated as of Tuesday, February 13.

Syracuse remains a five-seed in ESPN’s latest bracketology update which was released on Tuesday morning. With just one ranked opponent left on the schedule (#6 NC State), the Orange will have a chance to jump into a top-four seed should they perform well over the next two and a half weeks.

Out of all the nine ACC teams projected to make the tournament, Syracuse’s seeding as of right now sits tied with Notre Dame (also a five-seed) at fourth-best behind Louisville (four-seed), Virginia Tech (three-seed) and NC State (one-seed). Syracuse has the same overall record as Virginia Tech (20-4) but trails by one game when you look at conference record alone.

ACC power rankings and a look around the conference

Note: All team records include games from up to and including Tuesday, February 13.

Here are the updated standings in the ACC as of Tuesday night:

Updated 2023-2024 ACC Women’s Basketball Standings ACC Team Current Conference Ranking Last Week Conference Ranking Conf. Record Overall Record ACC Team Current Conference Ranking Last Week Conference Ranking Conf. Record Overall Record Virginia Tech. 1 1 11-2 20-4 Syracuse 2 4 10-3 20-4 NC State 3 2 9-3 21-3 Louisville 4 3 9-3 20-5 Notre Dame 5 5 8-4 18-5 Duke 6 8 8-4 16-7 Florida State 7 6 8-5 17-8 North Carolina 8 7 7-5 15-9 Miami 9 10 6-6 16-7 Georgia Tech. 10 9 5-8 14-11 Clemson 11 11 4-8 11-13 Virginia 12 13 4-9 12-12 Boston College 13 12 3-10 11-15 Pittsburgh 14 14 1-11 7-18 Wake Forest 15 15 0-12 4-20

Here are this week’s ACC games with the most stakes for the postseason standings: