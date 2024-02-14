Syracuse football: Isaiah Johnson receives NFL Combine invite

The Syracuse Orange will be represented at the 2024 NFL Draft Combine. Isaiah Johnson, a two-year starter at corner, was the only SU player to receive an invitation this year after three alums attended last spring.

Johnson was one of the defensive captains for Syracuse in his final collegiate season. He collected 62 tackles and had six pass breakups, an interception, and a forced fumble while starting all 12 regular season games. Johnson also appeared in all 13 games for the Orange in 2022, finishing with. 53 tackles, one pass breakup and one pick.

The Combine will take place between February 26 and March 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Other graduating players such as QB Garrett Shrader and DL Caleb Okechukwu should hold their own workouts on campus sometime during the spring.

With Marlowe Wax, Justin Barron, and Oronde Gadsden all staying for another year, and Kyle McCord and Fadil Diggs both brought in for make-or-break senior seasons, the 2025 Draft Class should feature some more highly-rated SU prospects.