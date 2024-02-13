Game thread: Syracuse Orange vs North Carolina Tar Heels

The Syracuse Orange (15-9, 6-7) look to get back in the win column with the North Carolina Tar Heels (19-5, 11-2) in town visit for an ACC battle on ESPN at 7:00.
Before the game tips off, catch up on the stories you might have missed
- Can the Orange find a way to do a better job rebounding?
- Adrian Autry talked about health and his rotation.
- We’ve got our things to watch in tonight’s game
- Finally here are the predictions for this one.
It’s good to see Chance Westry back on the court and hopefully this is a sign that he’ll be back at 100% this summer.
Patience is what you make it. 1% pic.twitter.com/gKw64kXR8E— Chance Westry (@chancewestry1) February 13, 2024
Enjoy the game and Go Orange!
