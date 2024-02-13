Syracuse lacrosse: Orange men and women are ranked in the top 5 this week

The Syracuse Orange men’s and women’s lacrosse teams have had opposite starts to the 2024 season, primarily due to difference in schedule, but the Week 1 polls tell a positive story for both.

The men are 3-0 with wins over Vermont, Colgate and Manhattan, and won each of their first three games by eight or more goals for the first time since the 1958 season.

As a result of their electric start, the Orange have moved up in all three of the major polls released on Monday. Their highest placement came in the Inside Lacrosse Media Poll, where they rose four spots to the No. 5 ranking. They moved up two spots to No. 7 in the USILA Coaches Poll, and remained No. 8 in the USA Lacrosse Magazine Poll.

This coming weekend, ‘Cuse’s season will begin in earnest when they match up with their first major opponent as the Maryland Terrapins take the trip up to the JMA Dome for a primetime showdown on Saturday, February 17 at 6 PM on ESPNU. The Terps are ranked No. 4 in all three major polls this week, so going by the IL Media Poll gives us a Top 5 meeting this weekend.

Notre Dame (No. 1), Duke (No. 2) and Virginia (No. 3) remain at the top of every poll.

Meanwhile, the women began their season this past weekend with a setback against the best team in the country with a hard-fought, 18-15 loss to defending champs Northwestern.

Due to the overall respect for NW combined with the fact that SU fought back and made it a close game after a terrible first quarter, the Orange remained in the Top 5 of this week’s ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Poll with the same No. 5 ranking they had in the preseason. They did, however, drop out of the Top 5 in the USA Lacrosse Magazine Poll, moving down one spot to the No. 6 ranking.

Northwestern is the unanimous No. 1 in the IL poll, followed by Boston College, James Madison and Denver before ‘Cuse rounds out the Top 5. North Carolina is flip-flopped with SU in the USA Lacrosse poll.

The Orange have a tough week ahead of them as they are set for two games against ranked teams, beginning with No. 18 Army on Wednesday at 4 PM on ACC Network Extra. Michelle Tumolo’s side lost their season opener to USC, so it’ll be a matchup of teams looking for their first wins.

Then, on Saturday, part one of the Syracuse vs. Maryland double header will take place at 12 PM on ACC Network Extra. That’s going to be a Top 10 clash as the Terps are No. 9 in this week’s IL poll.