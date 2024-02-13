Syracuse Orange: Olympic Sports update - February 13th

Results have been a mixed bag across the last few days for Syracuse Orange lacrosse and basketball, but let's check in on how other Syracuse sports have performed.

Women’s Ice Hockey: (7-22-3, 4-12-2)

The hockey team played a home-and-away series this weekend against the RIT Tigers. In the away fixture on February 9th in Rochester, the Orange lost in grueling fashion as a first-period goal was the only thing to separate the sides.

The Orange were unlucky to concede on a power-play despite star graduate Allie Kelley saving 26 of the 27 shots on goal. Senior Tatum White also had a great showing, winning 14 faceoffs.

As the series returned to Syracuse for the second matchup at Upstate Medical Arena on February 10th, the Orange were able to secure the win in dominant fashion.

Kelley again starred with a stellar 33 saves, outmatching the 23 for the Orange. The Tigers also won the faceoff battle 19-15. The game was decided primarily by sophomore Charlotte Hallett who scored just before the end of the second period. Late scores from Darci Johal and Sarah Thompson secured the result for the Orange.

With this result in their third-to-last game of the season, the Orange tied up the season series with the Tigers at two a piece. The team will play their last two regular season games on February 16th and 17th against Mercyhurst in the Tennity Ice Pavilion.

Softball: (3-2, 0-0)

The softball team opened their season down in Conway, South Carolina for the Kickin’ Chicken Classic in which they played five games between February 9th and 11th.

The team beat Bucknell once and Campbell twice over the three-day tournament. They also dropped results to Coastal Carolina and George Washington, although they were both one-score losses.

Senior Angel Jasso was the star performer of the weekend for the Orange, racking up 12 hits and six runs over 17 at-bats. Impressively, 11 different players scored a run for the Orange over the weekend and almost all of the roster was involved.

Off the back of a promising opening weekend, the Orange will travel to Louisiana for the Southeastern Louisiana Lion Classic on February 16th. In the showcase, the Orange will play four more games including a pair of matchups against Maryland.

Women’s Tennis: (4-1, 0-0)

On February 4th, the women’s tennis team lost their first match of the season after traveling to New York City to take on Columbia. Unfortunately for the Orange, the first trip away from central New York went poorly as the team lost 2-5.

The lone singles win on the afternoon came from sophomore Anastasia Sysoeva. Syoseva also secured a victory in her doubles matchup alongside sophomore Constance Levivier.

The Orange’s other win on the day came in a doubles matchup featuring junior Miyuka Kimoto and sophomore Emilie Elde.

The team will be back in action this upcoming weekend as they take on Boston College on February 17th and the University of Massachusetts on the 18th. The Orange will host both teams at the Drumlins Country Club where they are currently 4-0 on the season.