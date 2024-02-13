Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll vs North Carolina

The Syracuse Orange (15-9, 6-7) hope to put a signature moment on the 23-24 season with a win over the #7 North Carolina Tar Heels (19-5, 11-2).

Tip-off is at 7:00 on ESPN and here’s what we’re predicting:

Kevin: UNC 82, Syracuse 68

I think this one will be closer than the first meeting, but the Orange don’t have the inside presence or offensive firepower to hang with the Tar Heels. If Syracuse has a chance tonight, they are probably going to need another night where they hit 55% from deep. We’ll see how this young team responds after the disappointing final minutes against Clemson, but they cannot afford a long scoring drought if they want to keep it close.

Max: UNC 78, Syracuse 68

The last two weeks have been extremely emotional for SU, who have lost Benny Williams and three of their last four contests. I can’t see the Orange offense getting back on track against a Tar Heels’ defense that ranks sixth in efficiency per KenPom. UNC’s run-and-gun offense should have no problems wearing down a Syracuse defense that allowed 103 points in their first matchup, handing the Orange their eighth double-digit loss.

Dom: UNC 79, Syracuse 63

The Tar Heels will likely not score more than 50 points in both halves like they did last time, but Syracuse’s limited rotation and lack of consistent offense feels like a major mismatch versus one of the best defensive units in the country. The Orange will probably need the Mintz-Starling backcourt to each score 18-22 points and hope that UNC’s major advantages in interior scoring and rebounding can be mitigated by forcing enough turnovers. It’ll only take one offensive cold streak to ice this game for good.

Mike: UNC 92, Syracuse 70

I’ve really tried to hang onto some hope for this team, but it’s becoming clearer by the day that year one under Autry had to be a deep cleaning as opposed to an instant reset. Tonight is a roster full of fourth- and fifth-years against an all-sophomore starting rotation - two teams that just aren’t on the same level. SU won’t go down quietly, but this is still a game that the Heels will put out of reach sooner or later.

Finn: UNC 83, Syracuse 71

Unfortunately, I think there are a few factors that will cause the Orange to drop another ACC game on Tuesday. Firstly, fan attendance has been lackluster in the Dome this season. A weeknight game in a lost season with another loss on the cards; I do not see enough of the Syracuse faithful showing up to sway things. UNC holds ACC opponents to the lowest FG% in the conference, which Syracuse is already struggling with. The Heels somehow improve this defensive efficiency from three, where the Orange have also struggled mightily. I just don’t see the Orange keeping pace with UNC’s elite and balanced offense.

Szuba: Carolina 92, Syracuse 65

It’s a sweep. Carolina just does too many things well for Syracuse to stand a chance in this game. The Heels are defending at a high level. The offense will be able to exploit mismatches at the forward and center positions. North Carolina will win decisively on the glass and it takes care of the basketball, too. Although the Carolina bench is limited and Seth Trimble may not play, Syracuse won’t have an advantage there either as the Orange depth is now limited. Hard to see how Syracuse has an edge in this one. Heels win big again as RJ Davis remains unguardable and the Orange run out of answers for Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram down low.

*************************************************************************************************

Now it’s your turn: