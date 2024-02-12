Syracuse football: WR Damien Alford dismissed from program, per report

Syracuse Orange wide receiver Damien Alford has been dismissed from the program, per a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. A Syracuse spokesperson later confirmed to Syracuse.com’s Emily Leiker that Alford had been dismissed and can continue to attend the school academically.

Sources: Syracuse has dismissed Damien Alford, who was the school's leading receiver in 2023. In his four seasons, he played in 42 games with 67 catches and 1,291 yards. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 12, 2024

Update:

Thamel has sent a new tweet with wording that Alford will graduate and transfer.

Story on leading receiver Damien Alford no longer being on the team at Syracuse. He's expected to graduate this spring and find a new destination for the 2024 season. There's been 37 departures and 34 additions since the end of 2023 for Syracuse. https://t.co/Ytat7yt0Pr — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 12, 2024

Update to the update

Clarified with a team spokesman: "Dismissed" is still the proper term for Alford's departure from the program. He did not independently choose to leave and enter the portal. https://t.co/zGH6VdkcWy — emily leiker (@emleiker) February 12, 2024

Alford was Syracuse’s leading receiver last season, catching 33 balls for 610 yards and three touchdowns. He has ranked in the top three in receiving yards in each of his three full seasons with the Orange. Alford had increased his receptions and receiving yards every year. He finished his Syracuse career with 42 games played, 67 receptions, 1,291 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

There isn’t a clear reason as to why Alford has been dismissed from the program. He and Isaish Jones are the only receivers who won’t return to the Orange next season who recorded over 100 receiving yards in 2023. Plenty of young reinforcements are coming to the wide receivers room. Georgia transfers Yazeed Haynes and Jackson Meeks join Fran Brown in making the trek from Athens to Syracuse. Four-star recruit Emanuel Ross also joins the Orange.

While not a wide receiver, tight end Oronde Gadsden II is still returning, slotting in to the veteran voice to lead the receivers room. Four-star tight end recruit Jamie Tremble also looks to join the receiving room.

Syracuse football spring practice is set to start on Thursday, March 21, more than a month away. The Syracuse football spring game is set for Saturday, April 20.