Syracuse women’s basketball: Orange jump four spots, crack top-20 in latest AP poll

For the first time this season, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (20-4, 10-3) moved its way into the top-20 of the latest AP poll which was released on Monday morning. Syracuse moved four spots to No. 19 in this week’s AP top 25 poll, the highest the program has been ranked since Felisha Legette-Jack took over as head coach.

The Orange have been ranked in the AP poll five times this season, including for four consecutive weeks dating back to January 22nd. Syracuse is coming off its fourth AP top-15 win of the season after beating then-#15 Louisville on Sunday. Syracuse also defeated Georgia Tech 62-59 at home on Thursday.

After ranking between No. 21 and No. 23 in the past few weeks, Syracuse earned its highest spot in the AP poll just as the team prepares to battle for some good seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

The Orange currently sit with a three-game winning streak and are just one conference game back from #12 Virginia Tech for first place in the ACC standings.

Including #19 Syracuse, five teams from the ACC landed a spot in this week’s AP poll — #6 NC State, #12 Virginia Tech, #16 Notre Dame and #18 Louisville. This season, the Orange are 3-2 combined versus the current AP top 25 ACC teams. Out of Syracuse’s five remaining regular season games, only one (NC State on the road) will be against an AP top 25 ACC program.

Earlier on Monday, Dyaisha Fair was named Player of the Week by ESPN following her 29-point performance versus the Cardinals on Sunday. Likewise, Legette-Jack received Coach of the Week honors from ESPN. Fair was also named Naismith Women’s College Player of the Week.

Syracuse will play in back-to-back road games versus Miami on Thursday evening followed by Virginia on Sunday afternoon.