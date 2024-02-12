Syracuse women’s basketball: Class of 2025 guard Camdyn Nelson commits to Orange

The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team locked in its first commitment from the class of 2025 on Saturday. Camdyn Nelson — a 5-foot-8 point guard — from Greenwich (CT) announced her commitment to the program, adding another young guard down the road for coach Felisha Legette-Jack to develop.

Nelson currently plays for St. Luke’s School and the Empire State Blue Flames, where her blend of defensive upside and perimeter scoring potential appear to be very intriguing according to James Parker of Elite is Earned.

Nelson is known for her “elite athleticism and exceptional perimeter defense,” according to a tweet from Parker. Offensively, she’s proven to be a willing shooter who plays smart with the ball in her bands and focuses on attacking the rim, Parker wrote in the tweet.

H M E !!! pic.twitter.com/UQ8hXtQBU3 — Camdyn Nelson (@camdyn_nelson) February 10, 2024

Nelson’s commitment to the team means that Legette-Jack secured her fifth recruit in total for the classes of 2024 and 2025 combined. Legette-Jack added four players from the class of 2024 recruitment cycle — four-star commits Shy Hawskins and Keira Scott, Madeline Potts and Olivia Schmitt.

Looking way ahead, Syracuse will certainly need the extra help at guard. Dyaisha Fair and Alaina Rice are currently in their fifth years, while Georgia Woolley will play in her senior year during the 2024-2025 season.